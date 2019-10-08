How would you describe the latest collection that you showed in Milan?

It is a very chic and sensual collection, the way I intend the DROMe woman to be. It’s quite intriguing, and is inspired by a rare home décor book from the late 1970s. From looking through this book, I imagined a dreamy house in which a woman lives. This woman is an interesting mix between Al Pacino in Scarface and Michelle Pfeiffer passing through the sexy charisma of Bowie in the Berlin years. [There is] the effortlessly cool and sophisticated vibe — the lightness of leather and its way of being transformed into something else once again.