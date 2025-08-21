ADVERTISEMENT
Wait, Can Drinking Matcha Really Trigger Hair Loss?

Varsha Patel
Last Updated August 21, 2025, 9:00 PM
Photographed by Ramona Jingru Wang.
The matcha PR arc is nothing short of iconic. Once an unknown health drink, the powdered green tea quickly replaced the flat white as the wellness girlie’s beverage of choice. It didn’t stop there: matcha’s pastel green hue has infiltrated all corners of our lives, from matcha colored manicures to matcha-infused desserts and even matcha-inspired skincare. Revered for its steady, crash-free energy and numerous health benefits, it’s no surprise that matcha has cemented itself as the ultimate status symbol of the ever-elusive “clean girl”. So when a viral Instagram reel linked daily matcha consumption with hair loss, collective panic ensued. 
In the recent video, LA-based skincare brand founder Michelle Ranavat shared how she thinks her hair began falling out after she started drinking “too much matcha”. When I reposted her video on my Instagram story, my DMs were flooded with one burning question: “Is this real?!” One friend messaged to say she’d been experiencing unexplained hair loss for a while, but never once thought that matcha could be the cause. 
For Ranavat, the signs were subtle but worrying nonetheless: Her braid was getting thinner, and she was losing far more hair during blowdries. While her hair fall wasn’t drastic, she tells me it was consistent and out of the ordinary. She’d only made one small tweak to her lifestyle — swapping out her coffee for matcha. A self-professed “matcha fan,” she was drinking matcha daily, sometimes even twice a day. “I loved the ritual, the energy boost and of course [the appeal of] all the supposed health benefits,” she says. But after a routine health check showed her iron levels had dipped, things began to add up. “I thought I was making a healthier choice,” she says, but she adds that the timing of her hair thinning lined up exactly with when she made the switch to matcha.
Her comment section soon revealed a trend, with many individuals sharing similar stories. “I’ve been experiencing hair loss lately and wondering why,” one person wrote. Another said, “Lately I’ve been drinking [matcha] every day and have been noticing hair fall.” For matcha obsessives, Ranavat’s video was an unexpected plot twist — one many didn’t want to believe. It’s even more confusing given that matcha is more commonly thought to support hair and scalp health, not harm it. In fact, a 2024 study into the benefits of matcha revealed a whole host of perks: reducing the effects of ageing, alleviating stress, as well as enhancing immune function and supporting skin health. 
It’s rarely a single food or drink causing hair thinning. More often it’s a combination of nutrient gaps, stress, hormonal changes, and overall lifestyle and emotional factors.

Jessica Shand, naturopathic nutritionist
Eva Proudman FIT IAT, a consultant trichologist at UK Hair Consultants, explains that matcha is an anti-inflammatory that may not only benefit hair but also support a reduction in dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a key hormone linked to hair loss. “[Matcha] can help to slow down the enzyme that causes DHT,” she says, adding that the high levels of antioxidants in matcha and green teas mean it is generally seen as a positive for hair health. DHT “binds to hair follicles and eventually causes hair loss,” notes a 2024 study into how plant extracts could help treat alopecia. The research highlights that green tea shows promise as a natural remedy against hair loss, particularly due to its ability to block DHT production. “Matcha is not a standalone hair loss treatment,” Proudman continues, “but [it] does have beneficial properties that are supportive to hair and scalp health.” So what’s really going on with matcha?

Can matcha actually cause hair loss? 

It’s not as straightforward as matcha directly causing hair loss, says Jessica Shand, a naturopathic nutritionist. It could actually come down to how — and when — you’re drinking it, as well as your overall diet, iron levels, and the quantity of matcha you consume. “Matcha contains tannins,” Shand explains, “which are natural compounds that can inhibit the absorption of non-heme iron (the type found in plant-based foods) when consumed in large amounts (more than two to three cups) or too close to meals.” If you’re already low on iron (many of us are: iron deficiency is said to affect around one billion people globally), it can quietly become an issue, especially for women of reproductive age. Over time, Shand says, poorly timed or excessive consumption of matcha could lead to suboptimal iron levels. It’s this which can actually impact hair health.  
But here’s the thing: tannins are found in many teas, including green and black tea. So why is matcha in the spotlight? Shand thinks this is down to both its growing popularity and visibility on platforms like TikTok. In reality, low iron or ferritin levels are just one common dietary cause of hair loss. Other culprits may include insufficient protein intake and deficiencies in B vitamins, zinc, and vitamin D. 
Shand agrees with Proudman that matcha’s antioxidants — particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) — place it firmly in the “pro” column of healthy hair superfoods. She reassures me that you can definitely still enjoy a matcha without compromising your iron levels. But before you rush off to order your next matcha latte, it’s worth remembering that just like your sugar or salt intake, feeding your matcha cravings comes down to balance and moderation. 

There are plenty of reasons for hair loss in women and it’s important not to attribute it to one dietary habit alone: genetics and medication are major factors.

When is the best time to drink matcha? 

Dr. Roshan Vara, hair transplant surgeon and co-founder of London hair transplant clinic The Treatment Rooms, says that for the average person, a daily cup of matcha is unlikely to cause iron deficiency or hair loss. In other words, there’s no need to throw out your matcha whisk just yet. “While there's some truth to it,” he adds, “it's not as simple as 'matcha causes hair loss'.”
That said, if you already have low iron levels or follow a vegetarian or vegan diet, you might want to be more strategic about when you consume your matcha. Top tips from Dr. Vara include avoiding matcha with meals. In fact, a one to two-hour buffer before and after eating is ideal, as it gives your body a better chance of absorbing the iron. 
Shand always recommends holding off on caffeine for at least an hour after eating: “This helps with [the prevention of] spiking our master stress hormone cortisol, and the less internal stress we expose our bodies to, the better for our hair,” she says. She’s also a big fan of pairing your iron-rich meals with foods rich in vitamin C — such as tomatoes, strawberries, or red peppers — to boost iron absorption, too. If you’re taking an iron supplement, Shand advises skipping tea, coffee or matcha for an hour or two afterwards. 
For Ranavat, switching up her matcha routine has made all the difference. She is now much more mindful of when she drinks it, avoiding matcha around mealtimes and eating more iron-rich foods. Within just a few weeks, she noticed a significant reduction in hair shedding. “My hair feels stronger again, and the stress around my blowdries is gone,” she tells me. 
Sharing her experience online has opened up an important conversation around women’s hair loss. Ranavat had already been through the emotional rollercoaster of severe post-partum hair loss, so when she noticed the shedding again — this time, she thought, possibly linked to her matcha habits — she knew how gutting the experience could be: “If I could help someone catch a subtle change before it becomes something bigger, that felt worth sharing.”

Matcha [consumed] normally and not to excess is actually beneficial. As with anything, too much can sometimes cause an issue, but normal usage — absolutely not!

Eva Proudman FIT IAT, consultant trichologist at UK Hair Consultants
So what else can you be doing to ensure healthy hair? For Proudman, it starts with the basics: “As a rule, a hair-healthy diet should be packed with protein and also contain fresh vegetables alongside some carbohydrates and healthy fats. Also, ensure plenty of water for hydration.” It sounds simple enough, but diet and water intake are often the most overlooked steps. Rather than fixating on or fearing one particular food or so-called “bad” ingredient, Shand suggests thinking more broadly: “It’s rarely a single food or drink causing hair thinning,” she says. “More often it’s a combination of nutrient gaps, stress, hormonal changes and overall lifestyle and emotional factors.” 
There are plenty of reasons for hair loss in women, and it’s important not to attribute it to one dietary habit alone: genetics and medication are major factors. While the causes of androgenetic alopecia (more commonly known as male or female pattern hair loss) are not yet fully understood, Proudman says that a growing body of research into male and female pattern hair loss shows that oxidative stress is a major factor. Even trauma, like PTSD, can be a contributor to hair thinning. Proudman tells me that, more recently in her clinics, she has seen a noticeable rise in hair loss cases linked to the use of GLP-1 weight loss injections. What she hasn’t seen is clients sharing concerns about matcha and hair loss. 
“I do think that the connection is overblown and the ‘theories’ circulating on social media shouldn’t be taken too seriously at all,” Proudman continues. “Matcha [consumed] normally and not to excess is actually beneficial. As with anything, too much can sometimes cause an issue, but normal usage — absolutely not!” Dr. Manav Bawa, a GP and aesthetic doctor specialising in hair loss, explains that matcha’s unique blend of ingredients may even support hair health: the caffeine in matcha improves scalp blood flow and allows hair follicles to receive nutrients and oxygen, while vitamins C and E support collagen production. “[Matcha’s ingredients] create a scalp-friendly environment that can help hair grow stronger and healthier,” he explains, adding that drinking it is a “simple, natural way to give your follicles the best possible chance.” 
So it looks like matcha isn’t the villain after all. If you’re noticing hair loss and think it may be diet-related, Shand suggests tracking patterns over time rather than looking for instant effects. She also recommends a blood test to check iron, B12, vitamin D, and a full thyroid panel — not just thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). This is important because hair loss can often be a sign of thyroid problems; both an underactive and an overactive thyroid can disrupt hair growth, resulting in hair thinning or shedding. “Specialist blood tests can be instrumental in identifying potential dietary issues that supplements can help,” Proudman echoes.
The good news is you don’t need to quit your daily matcha. But if you are noticing hair shedding or suspect low iron, it’s worth checking in with your doctor or a registered dietician. A simple blood test can give you clarity — no need to panic or cut out matcha without knowing what your body actually needs.
