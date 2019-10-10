Drew Barrymore is coming to a small screen near you to brighten up your day. Barrymore will host a new syndicated daytime talk show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show," Barrymore said in a statement for the CBS series, which is set to air in the fall of 2020. "I'm truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS."
It seems the Santa Clarita Diet star's new network is also thrilled to have her, with CBS Chief Operating and Financial Officer Steve LoCascio calling Barrymore a "breath of fresh air" in a statement. Even more exciting? She'll be joining the (too) shortlist of female talk show hosts, which includes OG Ellen DeGeneres and newbies Kelly Clarkson and Lilly Singh.
No word yet on the talker's format, but Barrymore's Instagram might just hold the key to the tone of the show. On her Insta, Barrymore is like your kindest gentlest friend who shares beauty tips, her favorite books, and aspirational quotes.
Here's to hoping some of Barrymore's celebrity besties will also make an appearance on the show. (Cough, the ever elusive Cameron Diaz, cough.) Along with some of her favorite musical artists like SZA, who should totally stop on by the premiere to sing her song "Drew Barrymore." Honestly, just go ahead and make that the theme song.
