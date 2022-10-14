Celebrity cookware isn't unheard of (Rachael Ray and Selena Gomez are just a couple in the kitchenware game). Neither are under-$200 sets or even non-toxic ceramic nonstick coatings. What is quite the head turner is a sleek, nonstick, oven-safe, 12-piece cookware set that retails for an affordable $150 — oh, and is crafted by the one and only Drew Barrymore (no introduction needed). That being said, the masses adore the actress' 3-year-old kitchenware collection Beautiful (available at Walmart) just as much as her legendary performance in Scream. So, it's truly no surprise that she conjured up a dreamy cookware set that is absolutely sellout-worthy. We're talking glistening golden handles, cookware protectors, lids, induction compatibility, and more.
Great starter set with nonstick cooking. Perfect for the new apartment and learning how to cook for anyone
nicnacmom, walmart reviewer
”
For, once again, a steal of $150, you score 12 pieces of cookware and accessories, including an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 3-quart sauté pan, 2-quart saucepan, 5-quart dutch oven, three lids, and four cookware protectors. All pots and pans come equipped with nontoxic, ceramic, and nonstick coating — plus, they can withstand up to 500 degrees of heat in the oven (yes, including the lids). As for the iconic colorways, the set is currently available in White Icing, Cornflower Blue, and Sage Green. Lastly, the brand recommends hand washing its pieces, but you can pop them in the dishwasher if need be.
“
The clean up is amazing! Food just glides off. I am so pleased with the set.
Gwen, Walmart reviewer
”
While we have yet to test, Barrymore's set retails for about $200 less than beloved cookware brands that land in the $300 range (Caraway, Great Jones, MadeIn, and the like). The true test of cookware is time. Do these pans hold up as well as my year-old unscathed Caraway set? Does it take up too much space while doing the same job as a single Always Pan? The only way to find out is to add it to your cart. And truthfully, for $150, we think it's worth the risk.
