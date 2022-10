While we have yet to test, Barrymore's set retails for about $200 less than beloved cookware brands that land in the $300 range (Caraway, Great Jones, MadeIn, and the like). The true test of cookware is time. Do these pans hold up as well as my year-old unscathed Caraway set ? Does it take up too much space while doing the same job as a single Always Pan ? The only way to find out is to add it to your cart. And truthfully, for $150, we think it's worth the risk.