13 Dress Trends That Will Turn Heads This Fall

After months of flaunting skin in summer’s flowy, airy, and barely-there dress styles, fall is swiftly approaching, bringing with it the joy of slipping into something a little more substantial. The new season offers a playful mix of polish and edge that’ll have you trading in your sundresses faster than you can say “pumpkin spice.” Whether you’re ready to channel some nostalgic femininity or go bold with ultra-refined silhouettes, the best fall 2024 dress trends are here to banish wardrobe boredom.
Take the “very demure, very mindful” trend that’s been blowing up your social media feeds. On one end, it’s bows, ruffles, and puff sleeves galore — a girlhood dream. Plus, bubble skirts that’ll make you feel like you’re living your best 2010s fantasy. But don’t let all the sweetness fool you—there’s a grown-up side to the movement, too. High necklines, full skirts, and elongated hemlines are serving up some serious sophistication, proving that "demure" doesn’t have to mean "dull."
But wait, there’s more! Fall is bringing a variety of textures and shapes that redefine what it means to dress up in 2024. Whether you’re emboldened to unabashedly display what’s underneath or prefer to tease just a little skin, sheer fabrics dominated the runways from New York to Paris. Similarly, rich red hues, from siren shades to deep jewel tones, commanded attention in every material imaginable, from second-skin silk to ruched weighty knits and sequins.
Leather, a seasonal staple, is seeing a refresh with artful, feminine designs, while chunky knit dresses offer a more striking yet effortlessly cool approach to sweater weather. And let’s not forget the prominence of asymmetry. One-shoulder dresses make a triumphant comeback while hip-emphasizing details give classic silhouettes a distinctive twist. Bottom line: Fall dresses are a moment, and they’re here to ensure your looks are anything but basic.
2024 Fall Dress Trend: Sheer Perfection
This season, if it’s see-through, it’s in. From full-on mesh looks to peek-a-boo pieces and strategically opaque moments, sheer dresses are ruling the runways. Whether you’re baring it all or just giving a glimpse, this fall 2024 trend is your ticket to embracing transparency.
2024 Fall Dress Trend: Living In A Bubble (Skirt)
If your ultimate school dance dress featured a bubble hem, you might be surprised to hear that the look is back. And yet, somehow, new forms are utterly irresistible and nothing like the relics of the 2010s. These bouncy shapes are perfect for those who love a bit of drama in their wardrobe. Keep it simple, with a tank or strapless dress with a subtle bubble skirt, or go all-out with a voluminous mini to make your look pop.
2024 Fall Dress Trend: Very Demure, Very Mindful
For those who prefer a more buttoned-up look, fall has you covered — literally. Dresses with high necklines, full skirts, fluid pleats, and satin fabrics are bringing a ladylike elegance that’s anything but stuffy. These sleek sheaths are perfect for when you want to look put-together and refined without trying too hard.
2024 Fall Dress Trend: Very Cutesy
Embrace your inner girly girl with ruffles, bows, delicate trims, and puff sleeves. This trend is all about that sweet youthful, vibe — but don’t worry, it’s elevated enough to keep you from looking like you raided your childhood closet. Full skirts are the cherry on top, making these dresses must-haves for anyone who loves a good twirl.
2024 Fall Dress Trend: From The Neck Up
Turtleneck-style necklines aren’t exactly new, but this season they’re taking on a fresh significance as part of the demure movement—and they’re perfectly timed for the colder months ahead. From body-skimming styles that exude quiet sophistication to drapey silhouettes that are ready for a night out, these high necklines add an extra layer of elegance while keeping you cozy in the colder months.
2024 Fall Dress Trend: Laced With Modernity
If lace gives you a suffocating, doily-adjacent feeling, we get it. But this season, the look is shedding its old-fashioned image with renewed touches that are anything but stuffy, instead offering an edgy-meets-elegant sensibility. Whether it’s trimming a sleek slip dress, accentuating sheer layers, or turning a sheath into a statement piece, this isn’t your grandma’s lace — it’s an ethereal, alluring look that feels totally of the moment.
2024 Fall Dress Trend: Drape Oneself
Similar to this season’s jackets, draped dresses are taking center stage this season, and who wouldn’t want to channel the statuesque elegance of Venus in her flowing tunic? Whether you’re heading to a formal event or simply want to embrace your inner goddess in everyday life, these liquid-like, perfectly draped silhouettes are all about effortless grace and sophistication.
2024 Fall Dress Trend: In The Red
Red is undeniably the color of the season, with shades ranging from deep crimsons to fiery scarlets. And if there’s one way to fully embrace this trend, it’s with a striking dress. The best of the bunch are bold, vibrant, and fully demand attention, whether it’s a second-skin maxi, a sumptuous knit, or a draped design.
2024 Fall Dress Trend: Good (Leather) Form
Stepping away from its edgy roots and embracing more feminine, artful silhouettes, leather takes on new life for fall. This season is all about showcasing the material’s softer side without sacrificing its cool factor, whether it’s a waist-accentuating shirt dress, an asymmetrical-cut strapless midi, or a full-skirted silhouette.
2024 Fall Dress Trend: Heavy Knitter
Knit dresses are bolder and better than ever, with chunky, oversized styles leading the charge. This heavier-handed approach celebrates the craft while looking effortlessly cool. Think of reimagined cable knit, exaggerated classic shapes, and captivating embellishments.
2024 Fall Dress Trend: Give Them The Shoulder
Another throwback returning to the spotlight: the one-shoulder dress. New versions of this asymmetric silhouette range from sharp and sleek to beautifully draped, with fabrics like satin, sheer tulle, and ribbed knits adding the right amount of allure to any outfit. Reach for this style for everything from dinners to formal nights out—we’re especially loving exaggerated takes with extra-long sleeves and fluid tailoring.
2024 Fall Dress Trend: Hip, Hip, Hooray
Designers are putting the spotlight on hips this season, with knotted, draped, and ruched details that celebrate the curves. These dresses, which range from frocks with hip fastenings to dramatic gowns with train-like detailing, are giving classic silhouettes a modern twist.
2024 Fall Dress Trend: Sexy Is The New Black
The wardrobe-essential black dress gets a sultry upgrade for fall 2024, with spliced designs, plunging necklines, thigh-high slits, and daring cutouts redefining this wardrobe classic. If you’re looking to turn heads on your next night out, these LBDs are your new go-to.