That’s Hot: The Dress-Over-Pants Trend Is Back And Cooler Than Ever

“I think it adds a unique and interesting proportion to your outfit while still creating an elegance to your look,” says Kenzie Welch , a personal stylist and wardrobe consultant. However, she “can see how some may find it intimidating.” For those who aren’t sure where to start, she recommends opting for a tunic top: “It's not too long, but still gives you the look. I also love the idea of shirt dresses or even using skirts — like a pleated option — to pair with trousers.”