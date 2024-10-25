That’s Hot: The Dress-Over-Pants Trend Is Back And Cooler Than Ever

The throwback trend — once a red carpet staple among young Hollywood — is getting a minimalist remix from brands like The Row, Hermès, and Boss, proving that the once-dated styling trick can be modern, chic, and grown-up. Now, it’s less about flouncy dresses over bootcut jeans (though, the Olsen twins did make a case for that), and more about longer hemlines and matching layers that fit into the current timeless-over-everything attitude in fashion.