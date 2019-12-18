THIS Is The Most Underrated Step In Your Makeup Routine

In terms of desert-island beauty products, blush rarely seems to make the list. It's too '80s! I can use bronzer instead! But all the usual excuses aside, we like to consider blush our secret weapon for achieving that undetectable glow, bringing immediate warmth and radiance to our skin — even in the dead of winter. In the latest episode of Power Pigments, we celebrate this underrated beauty step with a dreamy, cloud-like blush look that is totally attainable.
To create the flush-forward look, tap a fuchsia cream-to-powder blush onto the apples of your cheeks, blending upwards with your fingers. Don't be afraid to slightly overdo it — you'd be surprised at how naturally it builds and how much color your face can actually handle. Top off the look with a silver, sparkling liquid eyeshadow that'll add extra intrigue without feeling over the top, and voilá. See the colorful look in action for yourself up top, and shop the Target beauty products below.
