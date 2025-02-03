Kiss Chapped Lips Goodbye With This Two-Step Routine

The two Barrier Baste tubes may look similar at first glance, but they are, in fact, very different formulas. The first step — the Barrier Baste Lip Peel — is not like anything I’ve ever seen. The tiny tube with a cooling rollerball applicator makes it so easy to apply a super thin layer with no mess. I let it dry for a few seconds before applying the Barrier Baste Treatment Lip Balm, which looks relatively no-frills but is easily one of the best lip balms I’ve ever tried. It’s silky and indulgent but not thick and waxy like other lip treatments I’ve tried. I applied this before bed and woke up to smoother, pillowier (I’m sorry for the non-word, it’s just the best way I can describe it!) lips the next morning. I have been repeating use about every other night since then to maintain. I can now say that my lips have their own nighttime skincare routine — and are so much happier for it.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer