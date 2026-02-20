The Goth Girl Spring Trend Is Already Trickling From the Runway to the Streets
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Yes, the streets of NYC are still cloaked with piles of snow. But I can’t be the only one becoming impatient waiting for spring to officially arrive. The sartorial solution? Style stars are cleverly working next season's most coveted pieces into their outfits now instead of later. Case in point: Dove Cameron gave the '90s minimalist goth trend a spin while promoting her TV series 56 Days.
On the runway, the movement was shaped by moody, all-black looks highlighted in Pierpaolo Piccioli’s debut Balenciaga collection and Catherine Holstein’s sharp Khaite jackets that hugged the body like a metaphorical shield from all of the chaos happening in the world.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Cameron’s interpretation of goth girl spring felt effortlessly cool with the help of Nour Hammour's Thalia leather jacket. It’s a popular style that checks all the boxes of 2026's most-desirable spring outerwear pieces: a customizable cinched waist (a move away from the boxy silhouettes of previous years), a funnel neck design that sits up tall when fully zipped, and a slightly cropped silhouette that lands just below the waist. It's leather jackets like these that will outshine any trench coat this year.
Like with any trend, the key to mastering goth glam is all about balance. Stylist Marc Eram cleverly paired Cameron's tough jacket with a white Alberta Ferretti dress. The fluid movement adds just the right amount of softness next to the structured layer. Keeping the grunge aesthetic going, Eram topped off Cameron's look with Gentle Monster's cult-favorite Manifesto sunglasses and Andrea Wazen boots, a winning combo that's undeniably chic.
If you’re like me and ready to push your heavy-duty winter coats to the back of your closet, now's the moment to test out transitional '90s minimalist goth jackets just like the one worn by Cameron.
shop 9 products
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT