Occupation: Doula

Industry: Birthing Services

Age: 29

Location: Nashville, TN

My Salary: I made $4,100 this year

My Husband's Salary: $115,000

Net Worth: ~$165,000 (Most of this is tied up in our home or assets we have such as cars, jewelry, etc minus debt. We used a big amount of our liquid cash on our home as it was a fixer-upper and we are now working to save again. We share all of our expenses and accounts. My husband is the main breadwinner in our family, but I am grateful to have a career that allows me to raise our daughter and still have something to fall back on if things got really tight. I manage all of our finances and we budget monthly.)

Debt: ~$205,000 (this includes what's left on our morgue and car debt.)

My Husband's Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $3,225

My Fee (I take on 2-3 clients each season): $695

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $1,112

Car Payment: $383

Phones: $88 (paid to my parents)

Electric & Water: $225

Health Insurance: $165

Dental Insurance: $38

HSA: $410 (My husband's work also puts in $78/paycheck and we max it out every year.)

Internet: $91

Pest Control: $35

Kindle Unlimited: $11 (I like trashy romance novels way too much to ever part with this!!)

Netflix: $17

Spotify: $15

Car Insurance: $147

Tithing: $250

Sponsor A Child: $350 ($50 per child, it's a lot, but this is all my husband asked for his birthday)

Savings: $850-$1,250

My Husband's 401(k): $225

Annual Expenses

Thrive Market: $60

Costco Membership: $120

Walmart+: $89

Squarespace: $114 (for my website)