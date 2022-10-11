This Beauty Vlogger’s Self-Care Routine Is Transformative

Doralys Britto is an Afro-Latina YouTube creator specifically focusing on lifestyle, beauty and women empowerment. Britto, a Dominican born and raised, started her communications journey by working in the entertainment industry, hosting multiple TV and radio shows as well as directing and managing a successful series of beauty contests in the Dominican Republic.
Britto is passionate about what it means to be Afro-Latina and educating her subscribers about her culture. One of the most pivotal moments of her career was deciding to embrace her natural hair, which began with chopping it all off. Ever since, her hair has been an expression of her culture, confidence and self-love, which she showcases to her 1.84 million YouTube subscribers. Here, Britto walks Refinery29 through a week in her beauty routine. The following interview was told to Amanda Mitchell and has been edited for length and clarity.
SUNDAY
Sundays are my self-care days. Some people might see it as just a great way to end the week, but I also see it as a great way to start the next. Sundays are my day to recharge so I can start the week on a high note. Everyday, I wake up at 6:30am, but on Sundays I like to sleep in and take it slow. As soon as I get off the bed, I start the day with a gentle 10 minute stretch to get my blood flowing. I also like to meditate while I light up some palo santo and listen to piano and lo-fi music.
I truly believe that the way you start your morning can dictate your whole day. To me, self-care is much more than taking care of my body, it’s also about taking care of my mind and soul. That’s why I also do a social media detox. I try to completely disconnect from all social media platforms and spend my day doing something else that brings me joy: surfing, hanging out with my hubby, hiking with my dog or just spending the day in pyjamas. This is also my makeup-free day.
Then, at around 4 or 5pm, I start the second part of my self-care routine. I start by dry brushing my entire body. Dry brushing is wonderful because not only does it help exfoliate but it also increases my blood circulation. Then, I like to take a bath using the Ambre Vanillé Honey Bath from Laura Mercier. It calms and relaxes my whole body, leaving my skin feeling softer and more flexible.
After my relaxing bath, I focus on taking care of my face and hair. I love using the Peach & Lily Super Reboot Resurfacing Mask because it makes my skin feel so smooth and it has helped tremendously with any breakouts. I then exfoliate my lips with the Fresh Sugar Lip Polish Exfoliator.
I’m currently on a curly hair health journey. I had locs for many years and I recently decided to cut them out. I’m nourishing my hair and I really like using Fanola Curly and Wavy Hair Mask to help hydrate, nourish and strengthen my hair. After I rinse everything out, I use La Mer The Lifting and Firming Mask on my face. This is one of my absolute favorite products to use because every time, my face feels firm, rejuvenated and rebooted. Then, around my eyes I use Philosophy Hope in a Jar Eye Revival Serum-in-Cream Eye Treatment, and I finish up with the Keys Soulcare Reviving Aura Mist Spray. This is the perfect finishing touch because not only does it help lock in the moisture, but it also makes me feel refreshed and renewed. Tip: you can also use it as a toner by applying it with a cotton pad after cleansing. It removes all the excess oil in your face. My most important step happens between applying all the products. I recite empowering mantras: “progress, not perfection”, “I’m a positive light”, and “love starts with me”, among others.
MONDAY
Just like Sunday, and every other day, I start my days at 6:30am with a gentle stretch, some Palo Santo, and a 10 minute meditation session. Then, it's time for a quick self-care routine. I start by using the Lancôme Rénergie HCF Triple Serum for my face to help my skin feel smooth, brighter and clearer. If you are going through a lot of skin breakouts, I recommend this serum. It has worked wonders for me! I follow with the Shiseido Essential Energy Hydrating Cream and then because I spend a lot of time outdoors, the Keys Soulcare Protect Your Light Daily Moisturizer SPF 30 — I never leave the house without putting sunscreen on my face. For my hair, I use the Fekkai Shea Butter Curl Refresh Leave-In Spray to help keep my curls hydrated and strengthened.
What I eat is very important because I make sure to not only take care of myself from the outside, but also from the inside. Taking care of my body means making sure I eat healthy, too. It’s my belief that a beauty routine should be holistic and include your mind and your soul. Every day, I drink a full glass of water and lemon. It’s a great source of vitamin C, it keeps me hydrated and it helps with my digestive system. Then I make myself another drink and add a natural marine collagen called Vida Glow. I recommend it because it helps improve my skin elasticity, maintains my hair health and helps reduce my wrinkles. I add it to my water, coffee or protein shake.
Afterwards, I head to the gym and I work out for an hour every day. I’m big on weight lifting. Last year I participated in a fitness contest and I’ve been really into lifting and building muscles since. I also workout to help my mental health. Working out helps reduce your stress, improves your sleep, and increases your energy levels. Plus, exercising produces endorphins which makes people happier! After the gym, I like to eat lots of protein and carbs, so I cook for myself. I then take a shower with Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel. It smells incredible!
I make a point to dedicate the first hours of the morning to myself. This helps me feel balanced and ready to take on the day. By 10am I’m on my computer working, spending a lot of time editing, creating content and filming. That’s why a healthy routine is key for me. Every day is completely different. Some days I’m in pjs all day editing and other days I’m glammed up filming or at a fancy L.A. event. My life is very interesting and I love it. While working at home, I like to keep the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra Fine Mist near my computer to freshen up my skin.
For my night routine I use retinol, but unfortunately, I’m allergic to most retinol products. Shani Darden Retinol Reform is the only retinol I have tried that hasn’t irritated my skin. My skin feels brighter, my complexion is more clear and the texture of my skin feels softer. I apply this product twice a week. I let my retinol sit for about 5 minutes and then apply hyaluronic acid. I like to use the Turnaround Overnight Revitalizing Moisturizer from Clinique, and for my eyes I use YSL Or Rouge Creme Regard Eye Cream. I then apply the Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask on my lips and I finish up with a Hyaluronic Face Mist from Dr. Barbara Sturm. Lastly, I sleep with a satin headscarf on to help me prevent frizzy hair.
TUESDAY
Again, I wake up at 6:30am, stretch, meditate and say my morning affirmations. Tuesday is usually my filming day. I really enjoy creating content. I enjoy being creative and I think this really helps me also exercise my mind. I love my online community and connecting with them is something very special to me. I take my job very seriously. I love talking and creating content about my curly hair, about my personal challenges, my heritage, self-love, spirituality, and of course, intentional beauty.
As you may imagine, my energy needs to be right, so on filming days I like to go jogging. There’s something very empowering about running that helps me get a nice balance. After I get home, I take a cold shower and I exfoliate with my Fenty Skin Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrub. I try to exfoliate my body twice a week. While I shower, I like to apply an eye mask like the Multi-Task Eye Serum Mask from Erno Laszlo. Afterwards, to keep my skin hydrated, I use Drunk Elephant Sili Body Lotion.
My goal is to film a couple of videos that day — at least four or five so I can move on to other things. On filming days, I’m on my feet for an average of 12 hours so I end up very tired. After filming, I like to take a bath to decompress, remove my makeup and add moisture to my face. I usually change my makeup 4-5 times that day so my skin is usually screaming for a break. Some products I like to use to rest the skin are: Peach and Lily Overnight Star Night Cream, Lancôme's Energie De Vie Night Sleeping Mask, and BeautyBio The Quench Quadralipid Recovery Cream.
WEDNESDAY
After my daily morning routine of stretching, meditating and the gym, I wash my hair. After having locs for a few years I decided to cut them out and do a big chop. I cut my hair really short and I’m now wearing it curly. I’m still getting used to it but cutting my hair felt so liberating! For all my curly-hair readers, these are the products I use: Bumble & bumble BB Curl Moisturizing Shampoo and Carol’s Daughter Coco Creme Curl Quenching Conditioner. The conditioner works beautifully to detangle my hair in the shower. After I rinse off, I apply a Fanola No Orange Mask; my hair tends to get orange and brassy because I spend so much time in the sun and this is how I keep it under control. I follow with the Lolavie Glossing Detangler Leave In, Camille Rose Curl Love Moisture Milk and to define the curls I use the Pattern Curl Gel.
Wednesdays are usually a light makeup day for me: My essentials are Kosas Revealer Concealer, Maybelline Express Brow Ultra Slim Pencil, Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush from Rare Beauty, Glossier FutureDew on the high points of my face and Half Magic Dew Lock to set everything. This gives me a more natural look, which I love.
I also spend some time on the computer. Usually reviewing my videos, answering emails, writing proposals, and connecting with my online community. I have events about three times a week. I like going to events because it’s where I network and mingle with other creators in the industry. I love to gather with like-minded people and really connect organically with them. In a world of social media and especially after the pandemic, I love connecting with people in person.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY
Thursdays and Fridays are usually my editing days. I used to edit on my big computer at home, but it got pretty boring and isolating so I started editing and doing light computer work from cute coffee shops around L.A. I love supporting local businesses around my neighborhood and it helps me get inspired. Being around other people really uplifts me and inspires me creatively. Also, I spend these days brainstorming new content, meeting with my team, and writing proposals for any upcoming partnerships.
I like to sit outside whenever I can, so sunscreen is a must in my morning routine. Another sunscreen I love to use is the Neutrogena Age Shield Face Oil-Free Sunscreen. It’s so light on my skin, but protects me very well. I also like applying eye cream to reduce any puffiness and dark circles around my eyes. I like using The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG. I can’t forget to protect my lips from the sun, as well. That’s why I use CAY Skin Isle Lip Balm SPF 30.
After a long work day, I also try to enjoy our beautiful California sunsets, as they are the best. I usually have early nights to start the next day early again.
SATURDAY
Weekends are definitely for relaxing. Just like Sundays, I try to wake up late on Saturdays, too. I try not to do any work on Saturdays unless I have a work event. I love taking this day to go out and meet with friends. Either meeting them for a surfing session, going out to brunch, or even just having breakfast at a local restaurant with my husband. I love spending my Saturdays out and about. I spend a lot of time at home, which is also my office. Content creation can be very isolating, so I make a point to get out. I also love catching up with my family. A lot of my family still lives in the Dominican Republic, so I love calling them and talking about our week.
If you follow me, you’ll know I love fashion. I like to express who I am, my story, where I come from and even how I am feeling through my clothes. I like spending time picking out weekly outfits on Saturday. I grew up kind of a 'tomboy', so my fashion evolution has been exciting. After I pick my outfit, I start getting ready by applying the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum to my skin, Estée Lauder DayWear 24H-Moisture Crème SPF 15 Face Moisturizer, and the SuperGoop Glowscreen SPF 40.
I love makeup. It’s another way to express myself and to be creative. I’m always playing with a lot of different looks, so whenever I can, I like to keep it simple and minimal. I love using the Shiseido Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting foundation for full coverage. For a concealer, I recommend the Bobbi Brown Skin Full Cover Concealer. To add a bit of blush, I am loving the Flush Balm from MERIT Beauty and to uplift my brows, I use the L'Oréal's Brow Stylist. I’ll use the Benefit Cosmetics Black Roller Matte Liquid Eyeliner to add a cat eye look to my makeup and then finish with the Smashbox Photo Finish Setting Spray. I’ll spend the rest of the day out having fun with friends and my loved ones.
