Looking for Adventure? Here’s Why the Dominican Republic Should Be Your Next Trip
With Bad Bunny's “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” residency, it seems like everyone is in Puerto Rico this summer. According to Expedia, more than 600,000 people are expected to attend the residency, which runs until September 14, spiking international flights to Pe Erre by 70%. But if you didn’t snag tickets and are still hoping to have a Caribbean summer getaway, Expedia recommends its neighboring island: Dominican Republic.
This month, the global online travel agency launched its first-ever Island Hot List, and the Dominican Republic was the only Latin American country to earn a spot. The list is based on a comprehensive analysis of travel data, accommodation rates, accessibility, air connectivity, weather, inclusivity, and traveler reviews. And along with DR, islands like Aruba, Bali, Fiji, Jamaica, Koh Samui, Maldives, Oahu, Paros, and Sardinia all made the cut.
Each destination on the Island Hot List is suggested to offer a specific escape. For instance, Paros is recommended for groups that want to party, Maldives is for the romantics, and Bali is for those who crave relaxation. DR won out for adventure — and as a puertorriqueña who has spent some really enjoyable times in my neighboring Caribbean country, I can understand why.
If you’re considering a summer trip to la República Dominicana — or want to wait to visit during the springtime, when Expedia suggests — here’s a list of activities I've tried (and others that remain on my to-do list) to consider adding to your own itinerary.
Dive Into Damajagua Waterfalls
Just outside Puerto Plata, the 27 Waterfalls of Damajagua are one of the Dominican Republic’s most exhilarating natural experiences. After a moderate hike through the jungle, adventurers reach a series of limestone cascades and pools. From there, it’s all about sliding, swimming, and leaping (some jumps reach up to 25 feet) into cool water carved into the rock over centuries.
Try Canyoning at Salto El Limón
In Samaná, canyon through river and rock formations at Salto El Limón. With the relaxing sound of the 170-foot waterfall in the backdrop, guided excursions will help you navigate slippery rocks, descend natural chutes, and cool off in clear pools.
Zipline Over the Anamuya Mountains
In the hills near Punta Cana, the Anamuya mountain range offers a zipline course that soars above a mountainous jungle. With 12 lines and multiple platforms, the ride cuts through treetops with panoramic views and quick hits of adrenaline.
Surf in Cabarete
On the north coast, Cabarete has built a global reputation as a wind and watersport hub. Its warm, shallow bay makes it a great destination for kitesurfing and windsurfing, while nearby Playa Encuentro and Macao Beach draw all the surfers. If you’ve never tried water sports before, don’t be discouraged. You can watch from a distance or train with a professional.
Hike Pico Duarte
For those craving a slower pace and higher elevation, consider Pico Duarte. At more than 10,000 feet, it's the highest peak in the Caribbean. Reaching the summit takes multiple days on foot through pine forests, cloudy valleys, and remote backcountry trails. Along the way, hikers sleep in rustic shelters and wake to misty mountain views that feel worlds away from the island’s coastal resorts.
Kayak Through Los Haitises & Whale Watch Samaná Bay
In the northeast, Los Haitises National Park is a labyrinth of mangroves, limestone cliffs, and caves etched with Taíno petroglyphs. Kayaking here offers a view of the area’s gorgeous landscape. Just offshore, Samaná Bay becomes a sanctuary for migrating humpback whales between January and March, giving you a rare chance to witness one of nature’s great migrations.
Snorkel at Bayahibe & Catalina Island
For coral reefs and clear Caribbean waters, head to Bayahibe and the nearby Catalina Island. Snorkelers and divers will find colorful reefs, underwater caves, and even shipwrecks. The water in this area is calmer than in other parts of the country, making it perfect for slow exploration.
Ride Horses Along the Beach
If the idea of horseback riding at golden hour sounds like a dream, consider beachside tours in Punta Cana and Puerto Plata, where guides take riders through soft sand and coastal trails. It’s an easygoing, photo-worthy adventure.
Party in Santo Domingo's Zona Colonial
Sometimes, the best adventures happen after hours. And when the sun goes down in Santo Domingo, the historic Zona Colonial turns up. Along this historic neighborhood, rooftop bars, clubs, and open-air cafes fill the cobblestone streets with merengue, bachata, and dembow.
