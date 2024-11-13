Dolly Parton And Kendra Scott Team Up On A Butterfly-Themed Collab

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
“Love makes your heart feel strange inside. It flutters like soft wings in flight. Love is like a butterfly, a rare and gentle thing.” These lyrics were sung by country music and style icon Dolly Parton 50 years ago, and they’ve just inspired a new jewelry collection by Kendra Scott, available now. The affordable-luxury retailer has partnered with Parton on a limited-edition jewelry collection that’ll make your heart soar… much like a butterfly!
While fashion collaborations are constantly popping up, there are few that feel as fated as this one. After Scott watched 9 to 5 on repeat as a child and eventually met Parton backstage at her concert, the pair shared an admiration for each other and formed a fast friendship. Parton then wrote the foreword in Scott’s book Born To Shine, and after that, they finally decided to work together.
“I was thinking, if anybody could just get a little piece of Dolly that they could wear, you know, to have her with them, it would be pretty amazing,” Scott told Refinery29. “And so we kicked off this collaboration, and this is going to, hopefully, be the first of many.”
Parton expanded, saying: “I had a song out called ‘Love is Like a Butterfly’ back in 1974, and that was the year that Kendra was born. So we thought, well, there’s gotta be a message in that.” She also explained that she was known for chasing butterflies as a child and that they have since become her symbol, ensuring that her fans will instantly connect to these pieces.
The 12-piece collection predominantly features butterfly-shaped necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings in iridescent pink abalone and white mother-of-pearl, which are also some of Kendra Scott’s signature gemstones.
“It was fun because we did the big and the bold, but we also did the delicate. I'm a very multi-generational brand — we'll have three generations shopping in a Kendra Scott store at the same time,” Scott said, adding: “We really wanted to design pieces for Dolly’s fans that are also multi-generational. So those two things align.”
Although the limited-edition pieces are all special in their own right, perhaps the most unique style is the 1974 Butterfly Statement Necklace. This is basically a collector’s item because only 1,974 pieces have been produced.
“I get the first one because I wrote the song!” Parton exclaimed, while Scott shared that she’s also keeping the last piece, and shoppers can cart up everything in between… before they sell out!
Ranging from the $70 music note necklace to the $350 butterfly necklace, these jewelry pieces are especially great for gifting. “We love the fact that this is coming out during the holidays. These will make wonderful gifts for people,” said Dolly. “I just feel so proud to be part of this whole thing.”
