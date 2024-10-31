The fit on this style is perfect throughout the calf. They zip up with ease, and I appreciate how Dolce Vita tapered the shaft a bit at the ankle to highlight the shape of the leg more (something that’s true of all the styles I tried from this collection). Like with the Raj, these felt tight through the foot when I first put them on. The leather took longer to break in than the few hours I needed for the suede Raj, but, in the end, they were totally wearable. However, if I were ordering these again, I would probably size up a half size to a 9 to skip that breaking-in period altogether.