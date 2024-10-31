All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If there is one thing I’ve learned in all my years as a plus-size influencer, it’s that all wide-calf boots are not created equal.
I’ve lost count of all the times I’ve been disappointed thinking I finally found a cute pair of boots, only to discover that the purported “wide calf” was an inch or so larger than the standard calf circumference (which is already too small for many shoppers). As someone with 18.5-inch calves, I’m often left with the few boots that actually fit, many of which are outdated, borderline ugly, and, for some reason, always seem to be made of the most unnatural-looking, plasticky fake leather. I don’t want to have to settle, so I’m constantly on the lookout for new options that are wide calf in more than name only.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
So, when my influencer friend Gia Sinatra reached out to let me know she was working with a major shoe label to help it develop its wide-calf line, I was instantly intrigued. Gia has great taste (her sexy, trend-forward plus-size fashion label Gia IRL is one of my favorites), so her involvement gave me hope that the new assortment would be comparably cute.
Sinatra consulted with Dolce Vita to expand its wide-calf offering, which was first introduced in August 2023. The standard “wide fit” assortment was designed to fit calf widths from 16 to 19 inches — a range that, while serving many new customers, still ultimately left others out. Dolce Vita acknowledged this, and vowed to expand: It hosted numerous fit testing sessions in its NYC office for the new-and-improved extra-wide range for 18-to-21.2-inch calves.
I attendws a few to see what the styles were looking like. And, from the first pair I tried on, I was impressed. Dolce Vita has built a reputation for great leather and suede boots at an attainable price point, and I was happy to see those materials carry over to its extended sizing.
The first drop focuses on some of Dolce Vita’s best-selling boots, including a sleek mid-heeled western style, a pointy-toe kitten-heeled one, and a water-resistant chunky low-heel silhouette perfect for every day. Since I’d already tried on some of the final samples at the brand’s last fit event in April, I was optimistic about the calves fitting me, but I still needed to wear-test them to confirm how they’d hold up to day-to-day life.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
I generally walk a lot— typically about 12,500 steps in a day, or just over 5 miles — so I really put them to the test. I tried the Auggie in Black Leather, the Raj in Dark Brown Suede, and the Ryatt in Silver Distressed Leather in my usual shoe size. My thoughts on each ahead. (Spoiler alert — they're really good.)
Tall, sleek leather boots have enduring appeal — the type of wardrobe staple that never truly goes out of style. I’ve been looking for a good wide-calf pair for almost a decade at this point, so this knee-high kitten-heeled one feels like a godsend. I love the clean lines of the boot and the lack of weird, extraneous embellishments. (This is something that’s oddly all too common when it comes to truly wide-calf boots. I can’t even count how many times I’ve found an otherwise great pair but had to pass because of some inexplicable add-on.)
The extra-wide-calf version zips up comfortably on my calves, and there’s even a bit of room to spare — something that feels pretty remarkable after years of having squish my flesh and force too-small boots on with sheer stubbornness and determination. The Auggie has been one of Dolce Vita’s best-sellers across calf sizes, and it isn’t hard to figure out why: The heel height is low enough to be walkable, but still gives a little height and polish to any look. I first wore them with a Tyler McGillivary dress from Nuuly for a Bridal Fashion Week show, and got almost as many compliments on my shoes as I did on the gorgeous statement dress — a true testament to how great they look in person. And when I wore them more casually, they felt comfortable throughout the day. The construction feels sturdy, and my feet felt supported, even though I rarely wear heels.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
It’s almost as much of a cliche as florals for spring at this point, but that hasn’t stopped suede from being the trend on every fashion girl’s lips this fall. After Coach’s Brooklyn — the It Bag of the season — suede boots are the most sought-after item of the season. So, when I saw the lush dark brown suede option of this Dolce Vita customer favorite, I knew I had to give them a shot.
Just like the Auggie boots, these pared-down Western boots are even better in person. The chocolate brown is a really lovely hue, and the material and thickness of the suede feel comparable to boots that retail for two to four times as much as these.
The footbed on the Auggie was instantly comfortable, but I found that this style took a bit of breaking in. I threw on a thick pair of boot socks and wore them around the house for a few hours before wearing them outside for the first time, and everything felt good from there on out. I loved how they looked with this Abacaxi sweater dress, and I already have a ton more outfit ideas for them in my head.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Whereas the clean lines of the Raj make it feel almost minimalist, the Ryatt is decidedly not — especially in this shiny, chrome-like silver leather. This isn’t just a “Western” boot: It’s a full-on cowboy boot, detailed stitching and all. And it’s glorious.
This style is a true statement boot, perfect for the “Eras” tour or a night out. But it can also punch up a more laid-back outfit, and looks great peeking out from under a long skirt. And if you’re looking for a little style confidence boost, they're an absolute compliment-magnet.
The fit on this style is perfect throughout the calf. They zip up with ease, and I appreciate how Dolce Vita tapered the shaft a bit at the ankle to highlight the shape of the leg more (something that’s true of all the styles I tried from this collection). Like with the Raj, these felt tight through the foot when I first put them on. The leather took longer to break in than the few hours I needed for the suede Raj, but, in the end, they were totally wearable. However, if I were ordering these again, I would probably size up a half size to a 9 to skip that breaking-in period altogether.