I Did My Own Wedding Makeup. It Was The (Second) Best Decision I Made

I mean…that did sound nice. But I can probably count on one hand the number of times I’ve genuinely loved getting my makeup done. Being a beauty-industry professional has made me pretty particular (and knowledgeable, even though I’m no artist) about how I like my makeup done, and even the most experienced artist is at a disadvantage compared to my years of practice applying eyeliner at the precise angle that elongates my eyes, or a pop of blush right at my cheekbones to lift and wake up my complexion. And that’s not even counting getting the shades and undertones right; I’ve been scarred by too many frosted berry and magenta lipsticks than I’d care to admit.