Cupid Called: He Needs You To Buy Your Dog These V-Day Treats

Dogs deserve the world — we know this. They're our best friends, our confidantes, and, for many of us, our co-workers at home. More so than any mood-susceptible humans in our lives, dogs and their unwavering optimism are worthy of a little extra TLC this Valentine's Day. And, sometimes, kisses are just not enough. As pet owners and product enthusiasts, R29's Shopping team has you covered when it comes to dog V-Day gifts. But, every red-and-white-rope toy deserves to be accompanied by a pink frosted cookie — if Cupid had a dog, he would simply insist.
Ahead, find a smorgasbord of the yummiest dog treats to surprise your best friend with on February 14. (Or earlier, if they sniff it out.) There are macarons, a cookie pizza, and even some beet-flavored treats. If after scanning the ingredients you realize there isn't a match for your little guy or girl with a sensitive tummy, then try your hand at making your own homemade dog treats. (I'm eyeing those no-bake strawberry yogurt morsels.) Let no puppy belly go without an edible gift this season of love.
