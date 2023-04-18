Do Not Disturb Turns My iPhone Into A Burner Phone

Yet, my phone is never out of my hand. I’m the person who leaves their phone in porta potties at festivals and takes it with me to the bathroom so I can play music while I shower (because God forbid I am left alone with my thoughts). I took 10 days off social media over Christmas last year and made a bigger deal out of it than my birthday. The only way I could escape my phone was by making plans, cooking, or going for a walk — anything that meant my hands weren’t free to scroll. I found that if I stayed in, I’d be constantly distracted, unable to watch a movie or dedicate my time to anything meaningful. The feeling of always being contactable started to really freak me out, yet I couldn’t break away from it.