How To Uncouple Your Finances After A Separation (With Minimal Drama)

It certainly sounds unsexy to address the prospect of divorce while still in the honeymoon phase — but once you’re reaching milestones like marriage, moving in together, or merging your finances, Irwin suggests it’s time to open up the discussion. If you’ve considered the potential breakdown before you’ve actually leaned all the way in, you’ve already set a blueprint for backing out with the potential for minimal drama (and stress). “Debt and finance tend to be major stressors in people's lives. So talking about these things from the get-go helps build muscle memory with your spouse in terms of how you’re going to talk about things like this throughout the course of your relationship,” says Irwin. “Ask yourselves: How are we gonna check in with one another if there's ever a disparity of income or wealth? What’s a division of labor going to look like between us? How much will we actually merge?”