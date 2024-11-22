I Went To The Opening Of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure At Disneyland & It Healed Me

As I was looking up at these powerhouse performers singing and dancing on a steamboat in the middle of the park, it wasn’t lost on me that Princess Tiana is now the first Black Disney princess with her own attraction at both Disney World and now Disneyland — as she should be. Even though I was a little older when Tiana debuted (15 years ago!) and I didn’t have her during my most formative years, my nieces do. The older one is 14 and she has never lived in a world without Princess Tiana. I remember watching the movie with her when she was little, and I’ll never forget how her face lit up when she first saw Tiana. My youngest niece is four years old and she hasn’t watched The Princess and the Frog yet. So far, I’ve only been able to show her clips of Tiana singing “Almost There” and she’s already hooked. Singing along to Rose and Lewis while thinking of my nieces, and of little Kathleen who would have loved Tiana so much, healed something inside of me. Little Kathleen may not have had this Disney Princess, but she’s still in there, hoping for a world where she felt like she could belong, and dreaming of a more inclusive future. She is my north star, the reason I do the work I do and put my community first in all creative endeavors. This fleeting moment at Disneyland reminded me of my purpose.