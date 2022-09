How To Score A Disney+ Subscription (Even If It’s Just For The Halloween Movies)

I say "Disney" you say "land," or "world," or perhaps now during the height of at-home streaming, you chime "plus." Since launching in 2019, Disney+ has provided millions with its cult-favorite classic films, buzzy, new television series, and of course, must-watch Halloween movies. Now, we don't live under a rock — we're well aware that cashing in on a Disney+ subscription is nothing new and might not even merit an explanation. But what is new is the slew of Halloween specials flooding the site for 2022's spooky season. The highly-anticipated Hocus Pocus sequel — starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more — is on its way to the site Friday, September 30, for example. Plus, while not new, we can't forget about the classics chillin' in the Disney+ vault: Halloweentown, Twitches, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and the list goes on. Which begs the question: is it time for you to revive your subscription or finally join the Disney+ streaming gang in the name of Jack Skellington? Hopefully, the info below will guide you to an answer.