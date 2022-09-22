How To Score A Disney+ Subscription (Even If It’s Just For The Halloween Movies)

The prices start at from $7.99 a month, or $79.99 for a year depending on the plan. For $7.99 a month, you get, per the Disney+ site, "thousands of movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic." Or you can commit more and pay less with the $79.99 a year package that grants you the same amount of access all year round for the cost of a 10-month subscription. Unfortunately, Disney+ seems to not offer a free trial of any kind on its site.