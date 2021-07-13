Disabled People Have Worked From Home for Years. Why Did It Take a Pandemic for Everyone Else to Start?

Now that there seems to be an imminent end to the pandemic, at least in highly vaccinated areas, I don’t believe we should go back to the way things were. Instead, we should learn from the opportunities the pandemic has provided and make flexible, remote work an option when it can be. I’ve already encouraged a few of my friends to advocate for regular work-from-home options with their employers moving forward. “What we need to do collectively is not suddenly forget that all of this happened, and not act as if we should return to normal,” Ladau said. “There are a lot of ways in which ‘normal’ was not working.”