Disabled People Have Worked From Home for Years. Why Did It Take a Pandemic for Everyone Else to Start?

Working from home has not been available to everyone during the pandemic, which is one reason it hit marginalized communities such as Black, Indigenous, and people of color harder . “Black and brown folks are underrepresented in positions where working from home is an option, and I’ve felt fortunate to be able to remain in the safety of my home rather than being at risk working with the public in a service position,” Johnson said. Disabled people have also been disproportionately impacted this past year, both because we’re at higher risk for complications from COVID-19 and because so many disabled people have been among the first workers to be laid off amidst the economic impact of the pandemic on businesses.