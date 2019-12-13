11 a.m. — IT'S TEA TIME! I open the door and hand her an invitation card I drew and she starts crying. My heart SOARS. Her reaction is worth everything to me. We spend the next four hours eating, talking, and eating some more. The true stand-out of the meal is the baguette rounds I toasted and topped with homemade herb butter/grilled asparagus and cream cheese/prosciutto. True to her being an amazing human, my friend doesn't show up empty-handed but rather with an early Christmas gift for me... at her own surprise party. She gives me fluffy socks for cold days in the tiny home (very needed), and a streaming device for my TV! I. Am. Floored. I never would have been able to afford something like this for myself. I say it every day and I mean it every day — I am so incredibly lucky and so unbelievably grateful to have my life and the people in it.