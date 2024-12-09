Sitter: $150 (weekly).

Chewy dog food: $50 (every six weeks).

Trash: $103.22 (billed quarterly out of our joint account).

Car insurance: $1,800 (billed twice a year out of our joint account).

DashPass/Max: $93 (billed annually out of our joint account. I will probably cancel this).



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. Both of my parents are college graduates, both the first in their families (I think my dad’s oldest brother has an associate’s degree but I don’t know if he got that before my dad finished his bachelor’s or not), and both have since received their master’s degrees in their respective fields as well. My mother also worked at a college before having us kids and then again once my youngest brother was in elementary school. I attended one college my freshman year in the hopes of receiving a tuition exchange, as my mother worked at another local college. That didn’t pan out so I ended up transferring to the college my mom works at and finishing school there. While my tuition at the school my mother worked at was paid due to her employment, I still took out loans for housing for three years. I lived at home my senior year to save money.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I cannot recall any specific conversations per se but I remember being taken to the bank at a young age to set up a savings account (we got dinosaurs for making deposits — as a kid, who could ask for a better incentive!). I also remember participating in a club/class that was a mock stock market class while I was homeschooled in elementary school. I remember nothing specific about that class other than I took it though. I learned more through watching my parents manage their money from afar.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I started babysitting at the age of 12 and became a certified babysitter by the time I was 14. My first tax-paying job was at a local T-shirt shop in town when I was a senior in high school. I got that job because I had dropped out of all my extracurricular activities senior year and my parents said I had to do something. I loved the job and ended up working there several summers into college.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I did not. If there were family struggles, I did not know about them. I have a general idea now of what my dad made when I was younger. I know that as he climbed through a few companies, he was able to leverage his skills for higher pay. We were comfortably middle class. My mother stayed home with us kids after my first brother was born and she homeschooled us all once we got to school age. I was homeschooled until I went to sixth grade and my mom stayed home until my youngest brother was in fourth grade. We were blessed enough to have more than we needed from my dad’s job alone during those times.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes and no. We just sold our starter home that we purchased nine years ago; we definitely made a good profit that has set us up well enough. But with the purchase of a new home comes more expenses; our mortgage nearly tripled and our rate went from 4.2% to 7.99%. So that part isn’t fun. But we are being smart with our money and easing into the new expenses. After we sold the house we both paid off debt, so that bit of breathing room was very nice.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

Other than staying on my parents’ insurance until 26, at around 23 I moved out on my own and handled all of my own bills. Currently our safety net is our savings, then our parents. All three sets of parents (my parents, FIL and step-MIL, and MIL) would help us out if we were in a pinch, and have offered many times prior.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Yes. My parents paid for our wedding. We had family help with some big issues a few years ago and those were treated as gifts. Also my parents typically gift us around $1,500 for Christmas each year and we get varying amounts of cash from my husband’s parents for holidays and birthdays.