7:30 a.m. — Once I get to my office, I dial-in to a (very under-caffeinated) client call. Most of my clients are on the East Coast so these early alarms are more frequent than I'd like. I've been looking for a new job for the last few months and have made it to the final round of interviews several times only to not get the job in the end. It is super frustrating and I celebrate everyone who has done this without going slightly crazy. I suspect I am bordering on “burnt out” from my current job and looking for a job. Even so, I click around LinkedIn while munching on a freezer waffle with peanut butter and banana from our communal office pantry.