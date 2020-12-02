Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes and no. My parents are both college-educated and instilled its value into us. However, in my community, higher education was frowned upon and when I told my high school teachers that I was trying to apply to college, they tried to dissuade me from doing so. However, it has become more common in the Ultra Orthodox community (which I am still part of culturally and socially, but not in practice), and has become a lot more accepted, especially since there are gender-segregated college programs that specifically cater to members of the community. Because I was initially dissuaded from going to college, I applied to college so late in the year that I had to apply to a direct admissions program and didn't have the opportunity to apply for scholarships. To pay for school, I worked full-time while taking classes for about four-and-a-half years. During that time, I had it drilled in my mind that student loans were a no-no (my parents had taken out students loans that they struggled to repay for most of my life), so I put my tuition on credit cards or paid in cash. Using balance transfers on 0% intro APR cards, I mostly managed to avoid interest. Looking back, I probably should have just gotten a part-time job and taken out a small student loan to just have peace of mind and actually enjoy my time as a student. Instead, I was a rat on a wheel, burnt out, exhausted, and constantly anxious. I wouldn't recommend it.