I Got Digital Lavender Nails & I Can Confirm It’s The New Nude

The lavender part is defined, but there’s a lot more flexibility as far as the “digital” aspect is concerned. First, start by selecting a sheer, milky lavender that is pleasing to your skin tone (or just your eyes), avoiding anything overly bright, too pink or blue, or too pale. Apply a generous coat or two to the nails, and top it off with a semi-sheer lavender gloss coat to get the look you want. This is when you can have fun: It doesn’t necessarily have to be a lavender-on-lavender situation; you can use a sheer silver chrome on top of lavender for the same effect with a slightly different tone, or just play around with similar sheer toppers to really make the color your own. Add top coat, and you’re good to go.