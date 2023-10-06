How We’re Styling Diesel’s TikTok-Viral 1DR Bag For Fall

When thinking of luxury handbag brands, Diesel may not be the first that springs to mind — historically, its denim designs have taken center stage. Now though, it has become a certified fashion girlie fave, thanks to the sellout 1DR bag, a TikTok viral hit that now has 7.2 million views, and a host of celebrity fans (Megan Thee Stallion, Julia Fox, and Miley Cyrus) spotted with their own 1DR.
You may remember Diesel as the ultimate '90s cool brand, pushing distressed denim, rave wear, and a grunge-esque aesthetic while continuously creating controversial campaigns. But today, with designer Glenn Martens at the helm, the brand is back in the spotlight, and after a successful Milan Fashion Week show (including a rave for 7,000 people), all eyes are on the brand’s bestselling bag. The best part is this bag comes in quite a bit cheaper than other luxury labels, ranging between $175 and $875.
Leaning into the Y2K look, the Diesel 1DR bag is the antithesis of quiet luxury. An extra-large “D” logo stretches across the front flap, perhaps signaling a shift away from the “borecore” trend. Continually created in new colors and materials, there’s a whole host of options available, from denim designs to studded styles, but the most popular options seem to be the high-shine metallic picks. In fact, the design has proved so popular that a store selling exclusively 1DR bags has opened in Milan, selling a whopping 1,250 bags since opening in July.
To test out why this is the bag everyone is talking about right now, I took the silver 1DR bag for a spin, styling the TikTok trending accessory with everything from gym leggings for everyday errands to knee-high boots and a mini dress for a night of bar-hopping. Keep reading below to see how it fared.
How to style the Diesel 1DR bag for everyday errands
Luxury bags are generally worn for special occasions. But, if spending a considerable amount of money on one item, we want to wear it as much as possible, right? Adopting this mindset for the Diesel 1DR bag, I paired it with an everyday errand look of gym leggings, chunky socks, sneakers, and an oversized sweater And, I have to say, it instantly elevated my sofa-surfing look. Although, it certainly isn’t as roomy as a trusty tote, meaning you will have to say no to all of those receipts.
How to style the Diesel 1DR bag for a night out
This is where the Diesel 1DR bag excels in my opinion. It’s fun, fashionable, and for the fashion girlies to truly experiment with looks. Leaning into the Y2K aesthetic, mini skirts, dresses, and midriff-bearing tops will all work perfectly. And, picking up on what Diesel now does best, the micro mini, I opted for a mini dress and knee-high boots to try to channel the designer brand as best I could.
How to style the Diesel 1DR bag for the office
Many offices require a more formal look, so a wide-leg trouser, shirt, and blazer should fit the bill perfectly. Contrasting the strong Y2K bag style with a more corporate look does seem a little strange at first, but I found it actually made day-to-night office dressing a little easier. And, having a separate bag for essentials and a tote for my laptop, water bottle, and chargers actually made things much easier to find.
How to style the Diesel 1DR bag for a dinner date
Leaning into the shimmery look of this bag, silver pants are one of the most straightforward ways to style. Pop on a blazer, sweater, or a simple tee depending on the weather, and you’ll be dressing like a disco ball in the most sophisticated way. I even opted for heels to really up the ante.
How to style the Diesel 1DR bag for Sunday brunch
Jeans are one of my (and most people’s) everyday wardrobe staples, so, of course, I had to work out a way to weave them into this style story, and what better day than on a chill Sunday? Opting for cozy comfort on a lazy day, it’s a jeans, jumper, and simple shoe 'fit designed for lounging around in, and it’s safe to say the bag brings the most fashionable element.