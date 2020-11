I Tried Diamond Microdermabrasion — & My Skin Is Glowing

For Rissa's treatment, which was part of the spa's Triple Crown Facial, Vargas started by thoroughly cleansing and toning her skin to get rid of any oil-based serums before she passed the diamond tip wand over her face. Yes, there are fine diamonds on the surface of the tip that work to gently remove dead skin without disrupting the skin barrier. Vargas moved the wand over Rissa's entire face, paying close attention to her cheeks where she expressed concern about texture and discoloration. After deep cleansing her skin with a Vitamin C face wash , Vargas went in with a micro-current device to tighten the skin and face muscles and combat puffiness. “It’s kind of like going to the gym for the face,” Vargas says. She finished by smoothing on a Bright Eye Hydrating Mask and misting an oxygen spray over her face.