11:15 a.m. — I arrive at lunch gift in tow and proceed to dive into the chips and salsa and order a sweet tea. My friend arrives and we decide to get a cup of queso before ordering. We chat about the baby and if she plans to come back to work once she has the baby (we work at the same company, but different teams). We used to be on the same sales team so we also chat about the other people that I used to work with and what we think will happen with all of our recent organizational changes. I order the carne asada quesadillas and she gets chicken enchiladas. We split the check, but I pick up the queso. $20.57