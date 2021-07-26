In March, when I blew out 33 candles on the cake, I did so in a black-and-gold embellished halterneck mini, this time from the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2007 collection. I’d copped it on The RealReal a few years ago after having flashbacks of Victoria Beckham wearing it at the height of her WAG heyday. On the night, without even meaning to lean into the Y2K of it all, I styled it with a vintage zebra print clutch from Jimmy Choo and vintage beaded gladiator stilettos by Giuseppe Zanotti. As I surveyed the final look in the mirror, I smiled to myself, thinking that 2007 me would lose her mind to know that these pieces came from her own closet. Oh, and my birthday gift to myself this year? A hard-to-find Yves Saint Laurent chunky Arty cuff from Stefano Pilati’s time at the helm circa 2009 that showed up on eBay. It took almost a month to arrive from a seller in Eastern Europe, but some things are worth the wait, as evidenced by the fact that it was on one of those Pinterest wishlist boards I had made 12 years earlier.