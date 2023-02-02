Take Up To 20% Off The Living Room Furniture Of Your Dreams

Rob Forbes — furniture aficionado and founder of luxury home goods retailer Design Within Reach — disliked gatekeeping before TikTok made it cool. He noticed back in 1998 that, much like today's Birkin bags, high-end furniture designers preferred to keep their upscale pieces expensive and, well, out of reach. To counteract this stifling exclusivity in the home goods space, he created his aptly named brand Design Within Reach. Fast forward to today, and not only are these upscale designer furnishings easy to order, they're also up to 20% off.
Prepare to score the furniture of your dreams for $200, $500, or even $1,000 less with Design Within Reach's limited-time Living Room Sale. Here's the breakdown: take 15% off sale orders up to $5,000 or 20% off orders of $5,000 or more from now until Valentine's Day — plus, Herman Miller's prized modern furnishings ship free. We're talking everything from famous lounge chairs to Swedish lantern lamps, funky knot pillows, nine-story planters, cozy sofas, and more rarely discounted furniture finds. Scroll on for a few noteworthy picks from the retailer's hundreds of price-slashed products that will help make your Pinterest dreams a reality.
Advertisement
It's hard to overstate the cultural impact of the Eames chair. According to Design Within Reach's on-site description, it is "one of the most significant designs of the 20th century." It's understandable looking at this seat's supple leather fabric, unique-yet-timeless structure, and overall functionality. Score it while it's 20% off — mostly because it may never get discounted again.
Although it's not a 20th-century furniture icon, the Lina Swivel Chair holds its own with its ample seat depth, 360-degree swivel mechanics, and adorable structure. According to one happy on-site verified purchase Frank C. "it’s efficient AND it makes a statement."
Relax on the Emmy Sofa's pillowy cushions or admire its chic, refined architectural design. The choice is yours.
Design Within Reach's Story Collection features an array of pieces fitted with tall shelving. The Story Bookcase, for example, can handle up to 48 pounds worth of books while taking up barely any space — bookworms and collectors rejoice.
Another iconic and frequently-duped piece is the Noguchi Table. People applaud its unconventional sculptural base and luxe appearance. And, despite its artsy design, the Noguchi features 0.75-inch-thick glass and durable wood materials to ensure functionality.
Advertisement
Who knew a simple paper lantern floor shade could make such an impact? Plop it on the floor or atop a large side table to add calming, ambient light and some Japandi design accents to your space.
Elevate your understated, simple living room seating with one or two funky pillows. The Knot Pillow comes in a whopping 12 different colorways and makes a great colorful addition to living spaces in need of pizzazz.
Another piece in the retailer's Story Collection is the Story Planter. Much like its tall furniture brethren, this planter can carry quite the heavy load and save space — choose either the 5-piece or 9-piece and give your plant collection a stylish home.
Streamlined design and slightly reclined seat backs make the Raleigh Sofa stand out. Plus, its exposed wooden frame gives it a charming raw edge.
Checkered print was quite the interior design trend in 2022 and isn't going anywhere any time soon. Although we love the bold black-and-white pattern, this seat also comes in 20 different shades.
A geometric, color-blocked gem fit for vibrant living spaces. Looks aside, this rug comes crafted with hand-spun natural wool — meaning it's incredibly durable and soft to the touch.
Advertisement
This console is a certified crowd-pleaser. Its simple design and subtle detailing won't disrupt your decor but will give your living room a luxe feel.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.