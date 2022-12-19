6 a.m. — I wake up to get some gym time in but my neck hurts from the flight, so I skip the gym and tackle my inbox instead. My husband brings me a bagel around 8.



3 p.m. — I eat lunch (leftovers) while bouncing between meetings. There are projects that got dropped in my absence that require creative problem-solving to get back on track, although some will miss crucial deadlines. I do my best to course correct. During a break between meetings, I scroll on Instagram and see that a polyamorous content creator I follow needs financial help. I have followed them for years so I look at their GoFundMe but cannot remember my password. I Venmo them and make a mental note to figure out my password at another time to give again should they need it. I also do my 50 minutes of therapy, which my folks cover (I call it generational trauma tax). $15



7:15 p.m. — I call my partner and catch up for almost two hours. It's my husband's turn for takeout, and he orders us pho and a banh mi for dinner while I dive into work on a term project deliverable due at the end of the week.



Daily Total: $15