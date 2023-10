Dermstore’s Holiday Beauty Box Is A Treasure Chest — & We Raided It

: I instantly loved these tinted lip balms, which came in strawberry and blueberry. They're slightly tacky, almost like a lip mask, and my mom and sister already swiped them!This lip-shaped exfoliator brought me so much joy. Followed up with an all-natural scrub-like lip balm, my lips were plump and baby-soft. Murad Clarifying Toner : Made specifically for those with oily skin, acne, or clogged pores, this toner may become a go-to for me since I have oily skin myself. The formula and scent are quite potent (it means business) and instantly wake me up.Associate Fashion Writer Vivien Lee said, "As someone with the habit of vigorously picking at blemishes only visible to my critical eye, the serum has done wonders for acne spots, hyperpigmentation, and redness." She also declared it a "magical elixir" and recommends it for first-time Caudalíe fans.Sexual Health & Wellness Writer Charlotte Lewis hyped up the Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads, saying "I feel like my skin is finally getting the moisture it needs, and I can tell it looks brighter. I also love that they're SO easy to use. Just grab a pad from the jar and swipe."We have tons of EltaMD-loving editors over here, so we're excited about this inclusion. Featuring hyaluronic acid and peptides, this eye gel will keep your under-eyes moisturized while fighting puffiness and dark circles.A deeply penetrating retinol is what you need if you're looking to strengthen your skin barrier, fight irritation, and achieve radiant, bouncy skin.Have 20 minutes to spare? Refresh and soothe your skin with a gel mask that improves roughness, elasticity, and fine lines.I haven't sourced a screwdriver tiny enough to open up the mini electronic cleansing brush to add batteries, but I'm intrigued by it and how it connects to an app for an elevated skin-care experience.Many of us have gua-sha'd our faces, but what about our heads? This beauty tool is meant to help products penetrate more easily. The brand recommends using it on dry hair with pre-shower treatments, but I've been using it in the shower to comb through my shampoo.I received the single eyeshadow in Jewel, a shimmery copper shade that I'm eager to swipe over my eyelids with my fingers for festive holiday looks.