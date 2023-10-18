Dermstore’s Holiday Beauty Box Is A Treasure Chest — & We Raided It

Senior Writer Karina Hoshikawa has high praise for this SPF, which she slathers all over during the summer. "Judging purely on looks, the glow you get from this is so pretty," she says. "The fact that it also protects your skin from the sun feels like an added bonus."Associate Deals Writer Mercedes Viera spoke on this cream. "I ended up loving it. It slid onto the skin, absorbing it insanely fast, and by the next day, my face was so soft!" they said, noting that it's good for dry or dehydrated skin.This multitasking cleanser can be used as a makeup remover or mask, and it can be combined with a cleansing brush (which you know I'll be trying once I get that Foreo working). It's gentle, refreshing, and smells peachy.That's right, oral care is in the mix too. This toothpaste is delightfully minty and refreshing without that strong stinging sensation, which my sensitive teeth are grateful for (it's my new go-to travel toothpaste).If you're in need of a keratin treatment-like shampoo that can repair damaged hair over time, Virtue's option is the one for you. Say goodbye to heat, chemical, or color damage, and say hello to healthy hair.You can't try a shampoo and not also use the corresponding conditioner, right? Equally rich, luxurious, and healing, this product will help your hair's healing process and even diminish the look of split ends.: Charlotte declares it "magical" for dark circles. "After a few months, I can tell I need less under-eye concealer and actively look more rested (far from the truth!)," she shared.Get a taste of this serum, which is intended to visibly lift and firm your skin through collagen-producing ingredients when you use it twice a day, daily.Vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free, this cream fights the appearance of wrinkles and age spots through a peptide complex that seals in moisture.