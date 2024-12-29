A Dermatologist Told Me To Make These Skincare Resolutions In 2025

It’s natural to want a fresh start when January rolls around. Some years I say I’ll exercise more, other years I vow to spend less time on my phone. But without fail my perpetual New Year’s resolution is to show my skin a little more TLC.
While we may stumble over — or completely give up on — some New Year's resolutions, your skincare routine shouldn’t feel like an insurmountable hurdle in 2025. Tiny tweaks can often make a world of difference and there’s no need to spend a small fortune, either.
Ahead, we asked three dermatologists for their straightforward skincare resolutions to aim for in 2025. Trust us, these are goals you’ll actually want to stick to.
Try retinal over retinol
If your current retinol serum isn't doing it for you, then it might be time to add retinal into the mix, according to Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology. Retinal or retinaldehyde — a skincare ingredient derived from vitamin A — is considered more potent than retinol and less irritating than a prescription retinoid (e.g. tretinoin), Dr. Garshick explains. Here’s how it works: For vitamin A derivatives to have an impact on the skin, they need to be converted to retinoic acid. “Retinaldehyde is considered more potent than retinol because it requires fewer steps to be converted to retinoic acid,” Dr. Garshick says. In other words, it works much faster.
“[Retinal] is a great option for someone who has been able to tolerate retinol but isn’t seeing their desired results,” Dr. Garshick continues. If you have dry or sensitive skin which doesn't do well with strong prescription retinoids, then retinal may also be your answer — and you can get it over the counter. Medik8’s Crystal Retinal, $54, is available in various strengths for retinal beginners and established retinal users alike. Also try Maelove Moonlight Retinal Serum, $39.95, with moisturizing squalane and ceramides, and R29-favorite Glow Recipe BlackBerry Retinol Blemish Serum, $48. If you want to spend less, try The Ordinary Retinal 0.2% Emulsion, $14.90.
Skincare is much more than just your face
The experts are in agreement: All skincare routines should extend beyond your face. The neck, upper chest and hands are often forgotten about in skincare regimes, explains Dr. Mary Sommerlad, but these areas require just as much attention as your face does. She adds that the skin on the décolletage can be pretty vulnerable to the effects of excess sun and other elements like cold weather.
This doesn’t mean you need to buy a specific décolletage cream, though. Bringing your usual moisturizer down to the neck and chest area is just as beneficial. But there are rules. “[The skin here is] incredibly delicate and may not tolerate high-strength acids in the same way as the face may,” Dr. Sommerlad says. Put simply, the 7% glycolic acid that works wonders on your blackheads could irritate the skin further down.
Instead, Dr. Garshick recommends gentle yet effective creams with strengthening peptides, hydrating hyaluronic acid and, of course, sunscreen in the daytime. Her favorite multitasking face products that can also be used on the neck and chest include Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Face and Neck Cream, $76, and Peter Thomas Roth Ultimate Solution 5 Multitasking Moisturizer, $65. Also try Naturium Multi-Peptide Moisturizer, $20, if you'd rather spend less.
Look for moisturizers with these special ingredients
From hydrating niacinamide to moisturizing ceramides, 2024 saw a host of buzzy skincare ingredients. In the new year, growth factors (also known as GF) and peptides are two ingredients which are really going to be worth the hype, hints Dr. Garshick.
Growth factors are types of proteins which increase skin hydration and stimulate skin cell generation. They are also notable in boosting and supporting collagen production, the key to supple skin, says Dr. Garshick. Then there are peptides. These, too, are proteins which strengthen the skin's barrier — the outermost layer of skin that keeps good stuff in (like moisture) and bad stuff out (like bacteria). They're excellent for smoothing skin that's on the dry side.
If you're keen to give growth factors a go, Dr. Garshick recommends trying The Inkey List 15% Vitamin C + EGF Serum, $16. If peptides sound right for you, try Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream, $69.
Understand how LED masks actually work
LED face masks are being hailed as the simple (though pricy) solution to tighter, smoother skin. In 2025, it’s important to understand how LED masks work if you want to reap the benefits. LED masks combine red, infrared and blue light at different wavelengths to rejuvenate skin. Red light, for example, has been shown to improve acne by reducing inflammation, neutralizing acne-causing bacteria and targeting overactive oil glands. It also activates the skin cells that produce collagen and elastin, promoting skin strength and elasticity.
Though LED masks are arguably the must-have tools of the moment, they are not a quick fix. Dr. Sommerlad explains, “Only invest in an LED light if you are prepared to be extremely consistent with use,” noting that some manufacturers recommend daily use (or at least multiple times per week) for several months. It pays to follow the instructions of your chosen tool.
A well-made LED mask will feature various settings to target different skin concerns. If you’re ready to commit, try the Solawave Light Therapy Face Mask, $349, or the CurrentBody LED Light Therapy Face Mask, $469.
Suncreen all year round
If you’ve given up sunscreen this winter, you're probably not the only one. But there are benefits to wearing SPF all year round, not least because 80% of UV rays can penetrate cloud cover, while UVA — responsible for premature aging and skin cancer — can also make its way through glass windows. NHS dermatology registrar Dr. Sonia Sharma suggests it's a good idea to get into the routine of wearing sunscreen on a daily basis, even if it is cold and gloomy — and regardless of your skin tone.
Dr. Sommerlad recommends choosing a lightweight, hydrating sunscreen with an SPF of 30 to 50, plus UVA protection. Try Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion, SPF70, $9.88, which absorbs quickly and doesn't leave behind a residue, or Garnier Pure Active BHA+Niacinamide Daily UV SPF50+, $26, which is equally easy to use. If hyperpigmentation is a skin gripe of yours, Dr. Sommerlad suggests trying a tinted sunscreen which also blocks visible light. Try Avène Mineral Multi-Defense Tinted SPF, $36, or La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Tinted Sunscreen, $38.99.
Consider mole mapping
Besides being diligent with sunscreen, people with a family history of skin cancer, or those with a history of tanning bed use, might also want to consider mole mapping or mole scanning services. Available in various towns and cities across the UK, such services use imaging technology to assess each and every mole on your body, ruling out suspicious and potentially cancerous lesions, as well as tracking any changes to your moles over time. “This is especially useful if you have a lot of moles,” says Dr. Sharma, adding, “If you are concerned about new or changing moles, it is important to seek medical attention to have these reviewed.” Mole mapping is available in various clinics across the US.
Don’t overdo it
While TikTok’s 10+ step skincare routines are captivating, skinimalism is the ultimate skincare mantra for 2025. Dr. Sharma advises against simultaneously using multiple skincare products with many different active ingredients, such as glycolic acid and retinoids. “Using lots of different skincare products can actually weaken the skin barrier [the outermost layer of skin] and cause more problems,” she explains, manifesting in dryness, sensitivity and inflammation.
Dr Sommerlad advises prioritizing a healthy skin barrier. Her advice is to use gentle cleansers and moisturizers that contain humectants — ingredients that attract moisture into the skin. Hyaluronic acid and glycerin are some of the best known examples of such ingredients. Besides these, ceramides and peptides can also help to nourish, restore and maintain a healthy skin barrier, allowing you to get closer to your skincare goals. “Working consistently with effective yet gentle ingredients leads to longer term, sustainable results,” Dr. Sommerlad says.
Cautious exfoliation
Lastly, Dr. Garshick says that over-exfoliation needs to be left behind in 2024. “While it may be tempting [seeing as it leaves] the skin [feeling] softer and smoother, exfoliating too often — or too aggressively [using physical scrubs] — can actually create micro-tears in the skin which can lead to skin irritation and redness,” she explains.
If alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) like glycolic or lactic acid are a little too harsh for your skin type, look out for products containing poly hydroxy acids (PHAs) instead. These are made up of larger molecules and therefore don't penetrate the skin as deeply but still have the power to smooth skin and unclog pores over time.
