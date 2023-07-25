With three speeds to choose from, this Amazon-favorite dermaplaning tool has racked up thousands of satisfied customers who crave gentle yet deep exfoliation. "I was using a small facial razor for years and I decided to try something else," shares one reviewer. "I use multiple serums and without the peach fuzz, it allows them to actually absorb into the skin. My makeup also blends out so much better. The main difference between this and the facial razor I have used in the past is the vibration which I have noticed does help in removing the dead skin faster."