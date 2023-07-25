Dermaplaning is one of those things that sound scarier than it actually is. So much so, in fact, that I was a little scared when I got it done for the first time at a fancy NYC salon. My facialist recommended it to me, and throwing caution to the wind, I nodded along as she painstakingly (and painlessly) shaved my face. It was a new experience, but one I’ll never forget; after my appointment was done, my face truly had never been smoother. It was such an improvement from before I set foot in the space that I wasn’t totally unconvinced that this was sorcery. Like, I didn’t know my skin could feel like this?
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
"Dermaplaning refers to a specific type of physical exfoliation that removes build-up of dead skin cells as well as peach fuzz, medically known as the vellus hairs," dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD previously told Refinery29. "In the era of filters, people are trying to get their skin to look and feel as smooth as possible. By eliminating the peach fuzz and dead skin cells, people find their creams and makeup sits on the skin better." Leaving it to the pros is one thing — but just like manicures and DIY hair color, the right tools can help you make dermaplaning a regular part of your skincare routine. (And you'll have a softer, brighter complexion to show for it.) A few tips to make your experience a good one: Avoid dermaplaning over active acne breakouts, and don't overdo it — once a week is great if you're starting out. (And no, your hair doesn't grow back thicker.) The exact technique will depend on the tool you go with (i.e. a face razor vs. a vibrating one), but a few things are consistent no matter what you go with: Only dermaplane on clean skin, and use a light application of serum or face oil to ensure a smooth glide. (Just like shaving any other part of your body!) Always use short, light strokes, and hold the skin taut to avoid nicks.
Whether you're a novice or a face-shaving expert, scope out six of our favorites at every price point, ahead.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Overall
Time and time again, this dermaplaning tool is the one I reach for. It's very easy to use (and clean!). It's expensive, but you can definitely feel the quality of the weighted handle and how easy it is to glide the blade against your skin.
Best Luxe
When the name of your tool literally has the word "luxe" in it, you're expecting something fancy — and Dermaflash delivered. This high-tech tool combines a precision blade with sonic vibrations to manually exfoliate peach fuzz and dead skin cells. A mini version is available for $69.
Best Budget
If you're noticing a pattern here, it's that dermaplaning devices aren't always cheap. For that reason, we're including this under-$10 option from Kitsch. That said, in the interest of living sustainably, any single-use plastic that can't be recycled isn't exactly a win for the environment, so save these for special occasions, like a spa night at home with your friends where sharing isn't necessarily caring.
Best Travel-Friendly
If an on-the-go dermaplaner is your Venus and your desire (if you don't know what we're talking about, watch this clip), then look no further than this lipstick-sized tool. Unlike the other versions seen here, Gillette's battery-powered option features a circular, rotary-style blade to remove unwanted facial hair. (Another genius feature: A built-in light to help you spot patches of fuzz.)
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Beginner
If you're looking for a no-frills dermaplaner, this trusty Tweezerman one is perfect for you. The stainless steel handle is comfortable to hold, and the blade is ever-so-slightly angled to allow you to comfortably make tiny, sweeping strokes against your face. (Bonus: It comes with three replacement blades so you never have a dull shave.)
Best Multi-Speed
With three speeds to choose from, this Amazon-favorite dermaplaning tool has racked up thousands of satisfied customers who crave gentle yet deep exfoliation. "I was using a small facial razor for years and I decided to try something else," shares one reviewer. "I use multiple serums and without the peach fuzz, it allows them to actually absorb into the skin. My makeup also blends out so much better. The main difference between this and the facial razor I have used in the past is the vibration which I have noticed does help in removing the dead skin faster."
shop 6 products
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.