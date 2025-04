How To Style Denim For Festivals: From Jorts To Canadian Tuxedos

Weekend one of Coachella brought us all the dramatic looks we were craving, from the performers and celebrity attendees to the crowds of stylish festival goers . Naturally, it sparked the urge to start planning our own spring and summer festival outfits , whether for the second weekend of “Gagachella” or any upcoming desert, city, or beach concerts With so many festival fashion trends and aesthetics to choose from — western cowgirl, rainbow raver, retro hippie — there's one wardrobe anchor that fits every vibe: denim . From ‘70s bell bottoms to ‘90s vests, denim has always been a go-to for concert style, and now, there are even more playful ways to wear it.As a denim devotee figuring out my own festival lineup, I decided to make it the centerpiece of several outfits. From one-and-done jumpsuits to matching sets, trending jorts , and unexpected accessories, I put the tried-and-true staple to the test. Here’s how it went — and how you can do the same.