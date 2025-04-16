ADVERTISEMENT
How To Style Denim For Festivals: From Jorts To Canadian Tuxedos

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated April 16, 2025, 7:33 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Montalti.
Weekend one of Coachella brought us all the dramatic looks we were craving, from the performers and celebrity attendees to the crowds of stylish festival goers. Naturally, it sparked the urge to start planning our own spring and summer festival outfits, whether for the second weekend of “Gagachella” or any upcoming desert, city, or beach concerts.  

With so many festival fashion trends and aesthetics to choose from — western cowgirl, rainbow raver, retro hippie — there's one wardrobe anchor that fits every vibe: denim. From ‘70s bell bottoms to ‘90s vests, denim has always been a go-to for concert style, and now, there are even more playful ways to wear it.

As a denim devotee figuring out my own festival lineup, I decided to make it the centerpiece of several outfits. From one-and-done jumpsuits to matching sets, trending jorts, and unexpected accessories, I put the tried-and-true staple to the test. Here’s how it went — and how you can do the same.
Festival Outfit Idea: Denim Overalls & Jumpsuits

Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Montalti.
Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Montalti.
If you don’t want to stress over putting an outfit together — or worry about anything slipping down (or riding up!) while you’re mid-dance sesh — a one-piece is the way to go. Long-sleeved styles also offer coverage from the sun and bugs!

I styled a white barrel-leg jumpsuit from Madewell with a western twist: a studded belt, Tecovas cowboy booties, and an Away cargo pack. No matter your jumpsuit choice, adding tons of accessories is the key. 

For a breezier vibe, I went with light-wash Cider overalls with bows tied down the legs. Paired with a gingham Calpak water bottle holder and Nike Cortez sneakers, the look felt playful and picnic-ready. If a slightly undone look speaks to you — especially for showing off a statement top — unhook a strap and try a mesh layer, graphic tee, or bikini top underneath.
Festival Outfit Idea: Denim Jorts

Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Montalti.
Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Montalti.
Yes, jorts are back — and they’re the ultimate swap for traditional cutoffs that ride up or cause thigh chafing. The longer Bermuda length is perfect for long, sweaty festival days. 

For one look, I styled a light-wash Pilcro pair (with a casual shoe lace tie) with sheer butter-yellow layers and matching Guess sunglasses. The unexpected color still pops — especially when paired with shiny metallic sneakers

I also played with white H&M jorts, styling them with a rainbow crochet top, patterned crossbody bag, and a printed headscarf for a colorful, seaside-ready vibe. Add a belly chain or bag charm hooked onto the belt loops for a creative twist.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Festival Outfit Idea: Denim-On-Denim Sets

Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Montalti.
Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Montalti.
A Canadian tuxedo moment always hits. Matching sets — jacket + jean, vest + short, or crop + skirt — are a foolproof way to make a statement without much effort.

One standout set I wore was a gradient-dyed shirt and wide-leg jean combo from Kenneth Cole.  I just buttoned the top at the neck to reveal a tank underneath, and slung on a Uniqlo mini bag. Platform slingbacks finished the look — the only sandals I trust on uneven festival ground.

I also took a Buffalo skort set for a spin, which looks like a mini skirt in the front but offers full coverage in the back. Paired with a raffia bucket hat and Teva sandals, it gave breezy, beach festival energy. But you could easily take this look in a rave direction with Kandi bracelets and platform sneakers.
Festival Outfit Idea: Denim Accessories

Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Montalti.
Want to keep your denim touch subtle? Try it in the form of accessories. Baseball and cowboy hats, tote bags, sneakers, statement belts, or even a denim phone case can tie your look together without being the whole story.

I went full-on with mine, styling multiple denim accessories at once, but you can always mix them into your outfits sparingly for a fun pop that looks and feels festival-ready.
