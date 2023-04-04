Decision Fatigue Is Real — And It Might Be Why You’re Feeling Overwhelmed

What decision fatigue interestingly makes obvious is that people often like decisions to be made for them, either by others or by repetitive routines we put in place. As much time and energy we put into becoming independent beings and having agency over our lives, from time to time, being that self-sufficient can be exhausting. It actually makes you start to miss the days when you were a helpless little kid, because at least nothing was really up to you. When we realize just how much we have to do for ourselves as adults every single day, it dawns on us that if we don't make these calls, no one else will — and the weight of our lives suddenly feels so much heavier.