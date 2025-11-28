Your December Horoscope Is Here — & It’s Starting Off With A Whirlwind
We’ve made it to month 12 of 12, cosmic beings, and it’s starting off with a whirlwind. The Gemini Full Moon on the 4th wants us to say everything, do everything, schedule five coffee dates, and buy twelve books we’ll only read three pages of. Gemini’s curious, chatty, and chaotic energy can be fun — or overwhelming — especially because it’s ruled by Mercury in Scorpio, still in its retroshade until the first week of the month. Translation? Be careful not to spill your tea before it’s fully steeped. You don’t have to post every realization. Mind your business and your bandwidth. It’s okay to love variety and still be discerning. Sometimes your mind just wants to spin… That doesn’t mean you have to follow it down every rabbit hole.
Then, something rare and quietly miraculous starts building: on December 10th, Neptune stations direct in Pisces, joining Saturn, who just did the same a few weeks prior. This is the last time in our lifetimes that both of these outer planets will be moving forward together in their shared home sign. Neptune is dreams and illusions. Saturn is structure and discipline. Together, they ask: what do you want to build, and is it real enough to last, but dreamy enough to still make you weep a little? This is spiritual architecture. Soul strategy, sacred boundaries. It’s rare to feel this mystical and grounded at once. You don’t have to “figure it out.” But you do have to listen, especially when the guidance comes through silence, or tears, or poetry.
One day later, on the 11th, Mercury enters Sagittarius, and things brighten. You’re encouraged to laugh again, to tell a story out loud, to say what you believe without over-explaining it. That playful Sag energy only intensifies as the sun and Mars continue moving through the sign all month, but on December 15th, Mars trades the fire for earth, entering Capricorn for a six-week stay. The vibe shifts: still motivated, still active, but more focused and grounded. And if you’re tempted to sprint toward the finish line of the year, ask yourself why.
2025 is a 9 year in numerology and we are in the Year of the Snake, and these both represent cycles of endings, surrender, and preparation. You don’t have to prove anything right now. Mars in Capricorn wants your integrity, not your overexertion. Ending the year strong might just mean getting enough sleep, finishing your personal projects, or walking away from what you know doesn’t align anymore.
The New Moon in Sagittarius arrives on December 19th, and it’s a beautiful reminder that even if this year didn’t unfold the way you expected, hope is still alive. Sagittarius teaches us how to zoom out. How to trust our own resilience. How to envision six months from now and still smile. The astro new year doesn’t begin until March 21st, 2026, so this is not a “wrap it all up” kind of month — it’s a what could grow next kind of moment.
And when the Winter Solstice hits on December 21st, ushering in Capricorn Season, the energy pivots fully toward sustainability, maturity, and alignment. By the time Venus (Dec 24th) and Juno (Dec 29th) enter Capricorn too, many of us will be craving clarity in our relationships, our finances, our commitments. Not for control, but for peace. We want to want what we’re building. And that’s what the end of this year is really about.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, December begins with your voice returning: stronger, bolder, and maybe even louder than you remember it. The Gemini Full Moon on December 4th floods your communication sector with insight and closure. Conversations that have been circling for months may finally land. A pitch that sat in your notes app since June? Suddenly sharp. A truth you’ve been avoiding? It wants out. But with Mercury still in its post retrograde shadow until December 7th, pace yourself. Just because you can say something doesn’t mean you have to say it all at once. This is a great time to write, teach, or start recording that podcast you’ve been procrastinating on. But be mindful not to info-dump or overshare just because the mic is hot again. Full moons are culminations — don’t forget to pause and see what’s already come full circle before rushing into more.
Meanwhile, a quiet but cosmic transition is taking place behind the scenes: Neptune stations direct in Pisces on December 10th, joining Saturn, who did the same just weeks prior, in your sector of solitude, endings, and deep spiritual healing. This is the last time in your lifetime these two karmic giants will be moving forward together in this realm — the basement of your subconscious, the attic of your past lives. Neptune’s been here since 2011. Saturn since 2023. That’s over a decade of spiritual unlearning, grief processing, and karmic re-patterning finally preparing to complete. If you’ve felt foggy, withdrawn, or like you’ve been carrying the weight of something ancient without knowing why… this is why. But now, the energy is shifting. The past is still there, but it’s behind you, not breathing down your neck. You may find yourself dreaming more vividly, forgiving more deeply, and craving more solitude before big decisions. Honor that pull inward, because in a few months, Neptune enters Aries, and you’ll begin a whole new soul cycle. For now? Breathe. Reflect. You’re almost through the tunnel.
Then comes December 19th’s New Moon in Sagittarius, landing in your sector of adventure, wisdom, and future planning. Suddenly, a new long-distance trip, course of study, or leap of faith starts calling your name. And you’re so close to saying yes. But just four days earlier, Mars, your ruling planet, enters Capricorn, launching a six-week journey through your career and public life zone. That’s where the tension begins. This Sag new moon says go wide. Mars in Capricorn says go deep. One wants the bird’s eye view. The other wants the blueprint. You may feel pulled between freedom and responsibility, spontaneity and strategy, vision and execution. That’s okay. Don’t make it either/or. Let this be the season where you ask yourself: what’s worth building, and what’s just distracting me from my real power?
Capricorn Season kicks in on December 21st, followed by Venus and Juno joining the party, and you may feel a slow, steady pressure to be more structured, even if your Aries fire would rather blaze. This isn’t about restriction. It’s about direction. Don’t fight the focus. Let it guide your fire where it can actually last.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
December starts with a mirror held up to your self-worth. The Gemini Full Moon on December 4th illuminates your money, value systems, and energetic exchange. If you’ve been undercharging, over-giving, or stuck in a pattern of “I’ll receive after I prove myself,” this lunation cracks something open. It’s not just about finances, it’s about where your time, presence, and power have been leaking without you noticing. Something from the last six months might culminate now: a contract wrapping, a debt paid off, or a realization that you’re finally done tolerating breadcrumbs. But with Mercury still in Scorpio (aka your relationship zone), keep communication grounded. You don’t have to perform your boundaries — just honor them.
Meanwhile, a subtler, long-range transformation is clicking into place. Neptune stations direct in Pisces on December 10th, joining Saturn, both moving forward in your sector of community, long-term goals, and collective belonging. This is the last time in your lifetime these two planets will be conjunct and direct in Pisces, in your vision zone. Neptune has been here since 2011, asking you to reimagine what friendship, leadership, and legacy could mean for you. Saturn joined in 2023, bringing structure to what used to be only dreams. If you’ve felt disconnected from community or unsure of your purpose within a larger movement, clarity is coming — not as a blinding flash, but a quiet alignment. You may realize that a group, platform, or network no longer fits who you’ve become. Or you may feel yourself pulled to share something vulnerable with the right people. Let your people find you. But first, make space for them by clearing what’s expired.
The mood shifts again on December 19th, when the Sagittarius New Moon arrives in your intimacy and shared resources zone. This lunation is about energetic merging with another person, a purpose, a source of power that stretches beyond your ego. You may feel a surge of desire, a temptation to go deeper in a connection, or a hunger to be emotionally seen in ways you’ve been shielding.
But don’t rush, because just four days earlier, Mars enters Capricorn, launching a six week chapter of expansion, risk, and long-term vision — and that could add tension between staying in control vs. surrendering to something bigger. From December 21st onward, the Capricorn stellium in the skies reminds you to walk your talk. It’s not just about climbing — it’s about meaning. As the year closes, ask yourself: where do I feel brave enough to let go of control? And where am I ready to rebuild, slowly, with devotion? Your next chapter doesn’t need to be rushed. But it does need to be real.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, this month starts with your name in lights, but it’s the kind of spotlight that asks: are you being seen for who you really are, or who you’ve been performing as? The Gemini Full Moon on December 4th lands directly in your sign, closing out a six-month identity cycle and bringing your emotions to the surface in unexpected ways. You might be smiling at brunch but crying in the car. You might suddenly feel ready to dye your hair, quit a gig, or tell someone the truth you’ve been rehearsing in your head. This lunation is emotional clarity wrapped in chaos. And with Mercury, your ruler, still in Scorpio and moving through its post-retrograde shadow, you’re being asked to speak less from impulse, and more from embodied truth. You’ve changed. This full moon wants the real you to lead now.
What makes this emotional shift more potent is the subtle, oceanic current moving beneath the surface. Neptune stations direct in Pisces on December 10th, joining Saturn, both moving forward in your career, legacy, and public reputation zone. This is the final time in your lifetime that these two planetary elders will move together, direct, in Pisces. Neptune’s been here since 2011, softening your ambitions, mystifying your path, and teaching you to lead with intuition, not ego. Saturn arrived in 2023 to put scaffolding around your dreams. And now? You’re ready to step into your role — with less hustle, more heart. You don’t need to have the five-year plan. You just need to trust the wisdom you’ve earned. Let yourself be visible without needing to perform. Let the right people come find you when you’re grounded in your message.
Then comes a rush of new energy: the Sagittarius New Moon on December 19th activates your partnership zone, just four days after Mars enters Capricorn, igniting your intimacy and soul-merging zone for a six-week deep dive. Translation? Your love life, and your ability to share your energy, is going through a shift. If you’re in a relationship, you may crave more depth, more transparency, or more space. If you’re single, a connection could spark with someone who feels intense, but oddly familiar. And from December 21st onward, as Capricorn Season hits and Venus and Juno pile on, your relationships — romantic, financial, spiritual — become the mirror. Who are you when you’re not trying to impress anyone? What’s worth sharing, and what needs more boundaries? Let this be the month you return to your truth and let others meet you there.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, December begins like a dream you can’t quite remember but can’t fully shake. The Gemini Full Moon on December 4th activates your sector of closure, healing, and spiritual release, and suddenly, you’re ultra-sensitive to what’s behind the scenes. You may feel more tired than usual, more emotionally raw, more protective of your time and your nervous system. Old emotions surface through strange dreams, random memories, or even a song that sends you spiraling. You don’t need to explain it. Just feel it. And then let it go. With Mercury still in Scorpio during the retroshade, this isn’t the time to spill all your secrets. It’s the time to check in with the parts of yourself that you’ve been emotionally ghosting. Forgive where you need to. Unfollow what you need to. You’re clearing spiritual clutter before stepping into something real.
And that something real? It starts to crystallize around December 10th, when Neptune stations direct in Pisces, just weeks after Saturn did the same. This is the final direct Neptune-Saturn pairing in Pisces in your lifetime — and it’s all happening in the part of your life that governs faith, expansion, and your broader worldview. Since 2011, Neptune has been softening your belief systems, inviting you to trust something bigger than control. Saturn joined in 2023 to show you where that trust had to become a practice, not just a Pinterest quote. If you’ve felt spiritually disconnected or unsure of where you’re headed, this month brings grounding to your growth. You may feel called to deepen your studies, return to a forgotten spiritual practice, or even plan a trip that shifts your perspective. This is cosmic wisdom, not just wanderlust. Listen to what your soul has been trying to tell you all along.
Mid-month, the energy pivots fast. The New Moon in Sagittarius on December 19th lands in your sector of health, rituals, and daily rhythm, giving you a fresh start with how you care for your body and manage your mental load. You’re setting intentions around vitality — not perfection. But just four days earlier, Mars enters Capricorn, igniting your relationship zone and kicking off six weeks of serious energy around your partnerships. Translation? You’ll need to balance your own wellness with the demands of others. From December 21st onward, Capricorn Season — joined by Venus and Juno — deepens your desire for commitment, but also asks for boundaries. Don’t let someone else’s structure become your stress. You’re allowed to prioritize your peace without justifying it. This season teaches you that love isn’t just a feeling: it’s a daily decision to show up, with yourself and for yourself. And that, my friend, is what will make 2026 your thriving year.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, December starts with all eyes on you, but that doesn’t mean you have to say yes to every invite. The Gemini Full Moon on December 4th floods your social sector, putting friendships, group dynamics, and future plans under a magnifying glass. You might be the one everyone wants at the party, or the one they call when things fall apart. But you’re also the one who needs to check in with your own capacity. Are you showing up out of joy, or obligation? This lunation brings a culmination from the past six months: maybe a long-term goal starts showing signs of fruition, or a friendship quietly reaches its expiration point. And with Mercury still in Scorpio in retroshade, words carry weight. So before you commit to one more “collab” or group chat or invitation, ask: does this still light me up, or just drain me?
Behind the scenes, something deeper is shifting. Neptune stations direct in Pisces on December 10th, joining Saturn — both now moving forward in your most vulnerable, transformational zone. This is the last time in your life these two will move forward together in this part of your chart, and it’s a big deal. Since 2011, Neptune has asked you to surrender your tight grip on control when it comes to intimacy, trust, and merging — emotionally, sexually, or financially. Saturn came in 2023 to put some structure around all that soul work. And now, you’re beginning to feel the payoff. You’ve grown. You’ve released. You’ve survived things you didn’t think you could name, let alone move through. This month might bring an invitation to go deeper with someone — or to go deeper with yourself. Either way, you’re not here for shallow exchanges anymore. If it’s not real, it’s not for you.
And then comes your reawakening: the Sagittarius New Moon on December 19th lands in your pleasure zone. This is a cosmic green light for fun, creativity, love, and unapologetic joy. You might feel pulled to start a new artistic project, flirt more boldly, or reenter your soft era. But just a few days earlier, Mars enters Capricorn, activating your health, wellness, and daily routine zone for six weeks — and here’s where the tension sets in. One part of you wants to dance barefoot under the stars. The other part needs to clean your inbox and fix your posture. When Capricorn Season arrives on December 21st, followed by Venus and Juno, your days may start filling up with tasks, obligations, or wellness goals. Don’t let the pressure to “optimize” steal your sparkle. Your joy is sacred work. So is your rest. Let December be both a celebration and a sacred recalibration. You’re allowed to shine on your own terms, and 2026 is the year you’ll do just that.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, December begins with a spotlight on you, and for once, you might not deflect it. The Gemini Full Moon on December 4th lands at the peak of your chart, illuminating your career, reputation, and long-term vision. Something you’ve been working toward since summer may finally reach its moment of clarity or culmination. But this lunation is less about the achievement and more about how it feels. Are you proud? Are you exhausted? Are you pretending to be fine because that’s easier than admitting you’re running on empty? With Mercury, your planetary ruler, still in Scorpio’s post-retrograde shadow, the energy is intense. But you’re being asked to name what success means to you now, not what it meant six months ago. You’ve changed. Your needs have changed. Let your definition of accomplishment evolve with you.
Beneath the surface, a more intimate reckoning is underway. Neptune stations direct in Pisces on December 10th, joining Saturn in your relationship sector — both now moving forward together in this part of your life for the last time in your lifetime. Since 2011, Neptune has blurred the lines between you and others: between love and illusion, giving and over giving, merging and losing yourself. Saturn arrived in 2023 to draw boundaries where there were none. Now, you’re integrating those lessons. You may be seeing a current or past relationship more clearly than ever — not because someone changed, but because you did. This isn’t about judgment. It’s about discernment. Who do you become in the presence of another? Where do you compromise your truth in the name of harmony? These are questions you’re finally ready to answer, and act on. Whether a partnership deepens or dissolves, the clarity will feel like relief.
The Sagittarius New Moon on December 19th invites you back into your emotional roots — your home, your body, your past. It’s a chance to redefine safety and reclaim softness. Maybe you’re moving, renovating, or just finally clearing the emotional weight from your living space. You don’t have to do it all at once… just begin where your heart feels ready. But don’t get too cozy: Mars enters Capricorn on December 15th, igniting your creativity, romance, and joy zone for six weeks. You’re being called to pour energy into something you love — not something others expect from you. From December 21st onward, the Capricorn stellium invites a passionate reset. Prioritize play. Take your dreams seriously. Your inner child has been waiting for your attention — not your perfection. Let December be a mix of softness and fire. Your tenderness is part of your power now, and that’s what’s going to make 2026 your best year yet.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, this month kicks off with a zoomed-out, wide-angle lens on your life. The Gemini Full Moon on December 4th lights up the part of your chart that rules your perspective — your sense of meaning, belief, truth. Something clicks into place. Maybe a story you’ve been telling yourself reveals a deeper thread. Maybe you realize a chapter has closed, even if you never said it out loud. There could be literal travel or legal paperwork involved, or a publishing opportunity that opens a door. But the deeper shift is internal: you’re not willing to pretend anymore. And with Mercury still in its post retrograde shadow, it’s wise to choose your words carefully. You don’t need to make a grand declaration… you just need to honor the version of you who’s growing out of old frameworks.
Meanwhile, something more embodied is quietly taking shape. Neptune stations direct in Pisces on December 10th, joining Saturn — both now moving forward in your sector of wellness, routines, and energetic boundaries. This is the final time in your lifetime these two will be direct together in Pisces. Since 2011, Neptune has been washing away your illusions around perfection, service, and “fixing” things through busyness. Saturn came in 2023 to ground your rhythms. Now, it’s time to integrate. You may feel a call to simplify your schedule, recommit to your health, or finally stop performing balance and actually cultivate it. The healing won’t come from controlling everything, it will come from honoring what your body already knows. Ritual. Boundaries. Sleep. Water. Less noise. More breath. You don’t have to earn your rest. You just have to choose it.
Then comes a shift in momentum. The Sagittarius New Moon on December 19th lands in your communication sector, helping you reset your mindset, clarify your message, or start something that requires your voice. This is a powerful time for pitches, posts, writing projects, or simply reconnecting with curiosity. Say what you need to say. But keep it honest — and kind. Just four days earlier, Mars enters Capricorn, launching a six-week activation of your home, family, and emotional roots.
And from December 21st onward, Capricorn Season begins, followed by Venus and Juno stacking up in the same part of your sky. You’ll be asked to get more honest about your foundations: where you live, who you lean on, what “safety” means to you. Home isn’t always cozy. Sometimes it’s confronting. Let December show you where structure can liberate you — not trap you. You’re not seeking control, you’re seeking peace. And you’re brave enough to build it as we enter 2026.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, you’re no stranger to transformation, but this month asks you to release power struggles you didn’t realize you were still holding onto. The Gemini Full Moon on December 4th brings something hidden into full view, likely around money, sex, or trust. You may realize you’ve been overly dependent on someone else’s resources, or you’ve been overly guarded around your own. This is the kind of lunation that makes you whisper “never again” and mean it. But it’s not about cutting people off — it’s about reclaiming the energy you’ve unconsciously leaked. If you’ve been stuck in a loop around fear of loss, this moon might help you choose liberation over control. Pay attention to what conversations come up around shared finances, inheritances, debt, or intimacy. The message? You don’t have to prove your power. Just live it.
Then comes a turning point that’s as subtle as it is seismic. Neptune stations direct in Pisces on December 10th, joined by Saturn — both moving forward now in the part of your life that governs joy, play, and creative expression. This is the last time Neptune will move direct in Pisces in your lifetime, and with Saturn in the mix, you’re being asked to take your joy seriously. Have you been romanticizing suffering? Avoiding your true desires? Over the past 14 years, Neptune’s been dissolving illusions around who you need to be to receive love, while Saturn’s been building boundaries that protect your heart. This month, you’re invited to honor the creative muse within, whether through art, children, romance, or unapologetic fun. Pleasure is sacred. Don’t postpone it.
Mid-month, your energy gets grounded in practical magic. The Sagittarius New Moon on December 19th sets the stage for new beginnings in your money and self-worth zone. This is your annual opportunity to rewire your relationship to earning, spending, and valuing your time. Ask yourself: what am I really worth? Then ask again. If you’ve been undercharging, overworking, or waiting for external validation, this lunation helps you plant seeds for more aligned abundance. Four days earlier, Mars, your traditional ruler, enters Capricorn, kicking off a six-week period of laser-sharp focus in your communication and planning sector. You’ll end the month writing, speaking, negotiating, editing, and strategizing your way to the next level. Ascension season is here, and 2026 will be your most brilliant year yet.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, this is your month, but before the confetti starts flying, the Gemini Full Moon on December 4th throws a sharp spotlight on your one-on-one relationships. Is there harmony or imbalance in the way you show up for others — and the way they show up for you? Someone may reveal their true intentions, or you might realize you’ve been dimming your brilliance to keep the peace. This is a “define the relationship” moon, whether in romance, business, or collaboration. If things have been unsaid, now’s the time to say them. And if you’ve been waiting for a cosmic green light to walk away from something that no longer aligns? This moon hands you the keys and says “Drive.”
Mid-month, you might feel a quiet but deeply emotional shift as Neptune and Saturn station direct in Pisces, activating your home and roots sector. These two planets have been unearthing buried stories from your lineage, resurfacing generational patterns, and reminding you that “home” is more than a place, it’s a feeling. Neptune’s final months in Pisces mark the end of a 14-year chapter of dissolving illusions around family, safety, and belonging. If you’ve felt untethered or nostalgic, these feelings might peak before clarity finally arrives. With Saturn also moving forward, you’re ready to take grounded, mature steps to create a foundation that actually supports you. Don’t ignore the urge to nest, cry, write letters you don’t send, or create altars for your ancestors. It’s healing season, even in the middle of your birthday glow up.
Then comes your cosmic reset. The Sagittarius New Moon on December 19th is your personal New Year. It’s a rare chance to rewrite your story and step into a new level of self-actualization. If you’ve been feeling like you’ve outgrown your own skin, this lunation gives you the freedom to expand into your next evolution. Reintroduce yourself… not just to others, but to yourself. What would it look like to truly embody your purpose without apology? What would it feel like to no longer filter your light? Around this time, Mars enters Capricorn, and a powerful stellium begins activating your money and value zone. Yes, you’re the main character, but the universe wants to make sure you’re paid like it, too. Just don’t burn out trying to be everything to everyone. This month is a masterclass in pacing, presence, and potency. Be bold, but be intentional, and most importantly, be ready for the expansive gifts 2026 has in store.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, the month of December begins with a cosmic cleanse. The Gemini Full Moon on December 4th hits your sector of health, service, and routine, illuminating what’s been neglected or overworked. This is the universe’s way of saying: check in before you check out. Have you been pushing yourself too hard without proper rest? Have you fallen into habits that no longer serve the version of you you’re becoming? Use this lunation to recalibrate. Small, consistent shifts now can lead to major upgrades later. If a job, task, or daily rhythm feels hollow, it may be time to release it. And if your body has been sending messages through fatigue or tension, this moon amplifies them so you finally listen.
The middle of the month ushers in a quiet but powerful frequency shift as Neptune and Saturn go direct in Pisces, your zone of communication and mental processing. It’s like waking up from a long dream and realizing what was fogged is now coming into view. You may have revelations about past conversations, family dynamics, or the way your inner voice talks to you. Saturn helps you get honest — even if it’s uncomfortable — while Neptune reawakens your poetic, visionary side. Writing, teaching, or sharing your thoughts publicly could bring healing, not just for others, but for you. If you’ve been silencing yourself or doubting your voice, this month gives you the courage to speak from a deeper place.
Then, the magic begins. The Sagittarius New Moon on December 19th falls in your sector of surrender, dreams, and the unseen. This is your time to retreat and reset before your season begins. Rather than rushing ahead with big goals, pause. Reflect. What inner narratives need to be rewritten? What subconscious patterns are you ready to dissolve? Don’t underestimate the power of rest, ritual, and release. Around this time, Mars enters Capricorn, activating your identity and willpower. The final days of the year are a portal: you’ll feel your energy shift from introspection to embodiment. A whole new you is emerging, but first, give yourself permission to integrate all that you’ve learned. What’s done is done. What’s coming is yours. Step into 2026 with quiet confidence.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, December begins with a jolt of heart-centered electricity. The Gemini Full Moon on December 4th lights up your sector of joy, flirtation, and self-expression. Suddenly, your inner artist, romantic, or performer is wide awake. Something you’ve been creating or dreaming about since the summer may come full circle now — especially in your love life or creative pursuits. If you’ve been craving connection or validation, this lunation reminds you that it starts with you. Write that poem, take that selfie, or plan that spontaneous date. But also: notice where your inner child might still be waiting for your attention. What if play was your medicine?
As the month deepens, so does your relationship with security. Saturn and Neptune shifting direct in Pisces in your income and values zone marks a turning point in your financial story. Neptune’s fog lifts, so you might get clarity on where you’ve been undercharging, overgiving, or chasing illusions. Meanwhile your ruler Saturn brings the blueprint. This is the last chapter of a long lesson in knowing your worth and building from it. You may revisit your budget or launch a new stream of income that’s both spiritually aligned and materially grounding. Money isn’t just about survival anymore… it’s becoming a reflection of your energy.
The Sagittarius New Moon on December 19th brings a wave of visionary inspiration through your sector of networks and purpose. Who are you becoming, and who’s coming with you? Whether it’s launching a digital project, joining a mission-driven group, or redefining your circle of trust, this lunation is a portal into the future. You’re redefining what “community” means and attracting people who feel like soul fam, not just followers. Set intentions that stretch beyond borders; this moon is big-picture energy, and it’s got your name on it.
Then comes a whisper from the deep. Mars enters Capricorn just as the sun nears your shadow sector, initiating a six-week inward journey. The Capricorn stellium starting December 21st pulls your energy toward reflection, endings, and recalibration. This isn’t about pushing through, it’s about moving with your inner tides. Some of your most important work this month will be done behind the scenes, in silence, or in dreamspace. Let go of what’s expired. Release guilt about needing more space. Your season is coming, Aquarius — and when it arrives, you’ll be crystal clear on what to leave behind and what to boldly carry forward.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, December begins with a spotlight on your roots and emotional security. The Gemini Full Moon on December 4th electrifies your home and family sector, bringing buried feelings to the surface and illuminating patterns you’re ready to outgrow. You might feel more sensitive than usual to your environment, especially to the words, rhythms, and energy exchanges within your household. Maybe you’re realizing how deeply your early upbringing shaped the way you express yourself or how you navigate relationships. This is a chance to rewrite the narrative. What would it look like to feel safe and free? To let yourself be both soft and sovereign?
Then comes the cosmic homecoming. Both Neptune and Saturn station direct in your sign, marking a massive turning point in your self-concept and spiritual evolution. Neptune’s been with you for 14 years, and this is the final chapter of an identity dissolving, soul-rebuilding era. Saturn joined in 2023, offering structure to all the sacred mess. If you’ve felt blurry, slowed down, or extra sensitive lately, their direct motion may feel like the fog lifting from your mirror. You’ll see yourself more clearly, name what you’ve outgrown, and remember that boundaries don’t block love… they channel it.
In the second half of the month, the Sagittarius New Moon on December 19th activates your visibility and career path. This is a powerful time to set goals related to your public image, long-term legacy, and leadership. Don’t be afraid to take up more space — especially if you’ve been waiting for the “perfect” time. The world is more ready for your magic than you realize. Ask yourself: what dream would I pursue if I truly believed I was qualified? And if fear of being seen is rising — good. It means you’re growing.
Mars enters Capricorn on December 15th, followed by a Capricorn stellium that culminates at the solstice. This energizes your friendships, community, and long-term visions. You might feel pulled to collaborate, lead a group project, or finally launch something that’s been incubating all year. But beware of burnout… not every connection is meant to be kept. Stay rooted in your values as the invitations and DMs roll in. You’re not just building momentum this month — you’re building meaningful moments.
And then, a surge of support arrives. The Sagittarius New Moon on December 19th activates your visibility and career path. This is a powerful time to set goals related to your public image, long-term legacy, and leadership. Don’t be afraid to take up more space, especially if you’ve been waiting for the “perfect” time. The world is more ready for your magic than you realize. Ask yourself: what dream would I pursue if I truly believed I was qualified? And if fear of being seen is rising — good. It means you’re growing, and 2026 is the year where some of your deepest desires manifest with ease.
