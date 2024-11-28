Your December Horoscope Is Here & You’ll Close Out 2024 With Introspection

Cosmic beings, if we can navigate December 2024 without feeling completely unhinged, we may truly consider ourselves galactic superheroes. This month brings a whirlwind of retrograde activity: Mercury, the planet of communication, remains retrograde in the sign of Sagittarius until December 15, and Mars, the planet of action, begins its two-month retrograde in fiery Leo on December 6. Combined with the Gemini full moon on December 15 — occurring while Jupiter, the planet of luck, retrogrades in Gemini — this cosmic lineup invites deep introspection and significant inner work, both personally and collectively.
What are all these retrogrades teaching us? That the best way to end 2024 is with self-awareness. As we close the Aries-Libra eclipse cycle and prepare for the Pisces-Virgo axis in January 2025, we’re reminded to prioritize growth through patience and reflection. We are also being asked to reconsider ways that we define “wealth” in our lives. Wealth is so much more than just material.
The Gemini full moon harmonizing with Pluto in Aquarius will spotlight community-driven initiatives this month. If you feel called to dedicate your time and energy to larger missions, particularly in the current political climate, make sure you’ve done the groundwork to ensure a solid foundation, rather than getting swept up in hype.
The month concludes with Capricorn season beginning on December 21, marking the solstice and ushering in a new season. Chiron, the asteroid of inner wounds, ends its retrograde in Aries on December 24, providing opportunities for healing during the holiday season.
By December 30, a solidifying Capricorn new moon invites us to reflect on the transformative Pluto in Capricorn era we’ve just exited. While part of us is eager to leap into 2025, another part knows that sustainable growth requires intentional baby steps, not dramatic overnight transformations.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, December asks you to focus on efficiency and slowing down. Mars, your planetary ruler, begins its retrograde in your fellow fire sign Leo on December 6, lasting until February 24, 2025. During this time, Mars isn’t operating at its full efficiency so you may feel a slowdown in your professional, romantic and creative pursuits. The retrograde activates your sector of fun, fate and youth, urging you to reconnect with your inner child. Consider revisiting hobbies or activities you’ve put on hold — this is the perfect time to prioritize fun without the pressure to perform or prove yourself.
The Sagittarius new moon on December 1 brings optimism during the first half of the month, inspiring you to think outside the box as you set goals for the next six months. Then the Gemini full moon on the 15th helps open up your throat chakra thanks to Mercury retrograde ending on the same day. Just make sure you’re taking your time to think before you speak, because the post-shadow energy of the retrograde can play tricks on you and trigger misunderstandings.
When Capricorn season begins on December 21, your career sector is highlighted, helping you regain focus and ambition. By December 29, when Chiron, the asteroid of healing, ends its five-month retrograde in your sign, you’ll feel a profound sense of growth. Reflect on how far you’ve come on your healing journey during the past year and a half of the North Node in Aries — be proud of your resilience. A new chapter is about to begin.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, the Sagittarius new moon on December 1 activates your sector of outside resources and intimacy, making it an ideal time to set intentions around collaboration, generational wealth and financial empowerment. Whether you’re applying for grants, seeking investors or exploring deeper relationships, this new moon encourages you to take bold steps. However, with Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius until December 15, limiting beliefs or insecurities may arise. Avoid making impulsive decisions fueled by stress or anxiety, especially with Mars retrograde in Leo starting December 6.
The Gemini full moon on December 15, coinciding with Mercury turning direct, brings closure to financial struggles you’ve faced over the past six months. You’re learning to ask for and receive support without hesitation. Neptune’s direct motion in Pisces on December 7 enhances your ability to discern whom you can trust, helping you establish healthy boundaries.
Capricorn season begins on December 21, activating your sector of expansion and higher learning. The Capricorn new moon on December 30 is perfect for creating a strategy to pursue long-term goals like publishing, returning to school or launching a new venture in 2025.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, the Sagittarius new moon on December 1 activates your partnership sector, encouraging fresh starts in your romantic and professional relationships. Jupiter retrograde in your sign may have pushed you to people-please, leading to misunderstandings about your boundaries and capacities. If you’ve been sacrificing too much, this is your chance to clarify your needs — with yourself first.
Mars retrograde in Leo, starting December 6, slows down your sector of communication and creativity, making it harder to express yourself clearly. Pair this with Mercury, your planetary ruler, retrograde in Sagittarius until December 15, and you may feel tempted to suppress your emotions.
However, the Gemini full moon on December 15 is a powerful release point. Unspoken feelings may come pouring out around this time, offering liberation and clarity after months of bottling things up. By the time Capricorn season begins on December 21, you’ll feel more grounded and ready to focus on shared resources, intimacy and long-term plans.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, the Sagittarius new moon on December 1 activates your sector of health, service and routine. It’s a perfect time to set intentions for how you’d like to nurture your body and mind over the next six months. If you’ve been craving variety or novelty, try switching up your schedule with unconventional activities that stimulate you physically and mentally.
Mars retrograde in Leo, beginning December 6, highlights your sector of money and security. This energy may feel sluggish but it’s an opportunity to reassess your financial habits and priorities. As Mars retrogrades into Cancer in early January, you’ll start tying up loose ends, preparing for a fresh start in 2025. Be honest with yourself about any tendencies to procrastinate, especially when it comes to opportunities that could help you thrive.
The Gemini full moon on December 15 illuminates your sector of spirituality and healing, encouraging you to practice self-compassion and let go of lingering blockages. Capricorn season, beginning on December 21, shifts the focus to your relationships, offering opportunities to receive support instead of shouldering everything alone. Use the Capricorn new moon on the 30th to get clear on the relationships that feel the most fulfilling to you, and prioritize them.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, the Sagittarius new moon on December 1 sparks your desire for greater adventure and fun. You’re ready to reignite dreams you’ve put on hold but with Mars, your planetary ruler, retrograding in your sign from December 6 to February 24, you may feel torn between practical obligations and your heart’s true desires. Use this retrograde as a period of reflection rather than bold action. Progress can still be made through small, intentional steps.
The Gemini full moon on December 15 activates your sector of friendship and social networks. This is an ideal time to have clarifying conversations with friends or collaborators about what’s working in your connections and what needs improvement. However, since Mercury retrograde ends on the same day, give yourself a few days to let the energy settle before diving into serious discussions.
Capricorn season and the solstice strikes on December 21, highlighting your wellness and self-care journey. Setting disciplined routines for fitness and nourishment will help you enter 2025 feeling strong and focused. Ideally you’ll find an accountability buddy to help you stay aligned with your goals once the Capricorn new moon strikes on December 30.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, with Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius for the first half of December, you’ll benefit from keeping a low profile and avoiding unnecessary drama or misunderstandings. Sagittarius energy squares off with your Virgo nature, creating friction that may test your patience. The Sagittarius new moon on December 1 inspires you to take risks and expand beyond your comfort zone, but balance this with your natural caution to avoid burnout.
Mars retrograde in Leo, starting December 6, highlights your sector of spirituality, healing and closure. This transit may bring unresolved wounds to the surface, encouraging you to address traumas you’ve been avoiding. Rather than using productivity as a coping mechanism, lean into rest, reflection and community-based healing.
Capricorn season begins on December 21, helping you feel more grounded and focused. With Mercury no longer retrograde and the Capricorn new moon taking place December 30, you’ll feel ready to reimagine your life and take practical steps toward your ideal vision for 2025.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, as December begins, the Sagittarius new moon on December 1 activates your sector of communication, encouraging you to explore new forms of self-expression. This liberating energy is spiritually stimulating for both you and those around you. While Mercury retrograde in this same sector during the first two weeks of December may slow things down, don’t let it stop you from sharing your insights. Just double-check your written and verbal communication to avoid impulsive mistakes. Trust your gut as you aim high, using your planetary ruler Venus’ move into Aquarius on December 7 to create structures that support your ambitious dreams.
Meanwhile, Mars retrograde in Leo, beginning December 6, influences your sector of friendship and social networks. You may find yourself questioning whether to forgive someone or seek forgiveness yourself. Mars in Leo can amplify pride and ego, leading to potential friction in your closest connections.
However, you’re nearing the end of the South Node’s 18-month transit through your sign, which has helped you shed people-pleasing tendencies. By December 29, when Chiron ends its retrograde in Aries (influencing your relationship sector), you’ll feel empowered to set loving but firm boundaries in your romantic and social partnerships.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, the Sagittarius new moon on December 1 is one of the most enriching new moons of the year for you. The seeds you plant now will blossom around the Sagittarius full moon during Gemini season in 2025. This is your time to dream big and set intentions without limiting yourself. Even with Mars, your planetary ruler, beginning its retrograde in Leo starting December 6, affecting your sector of career and reputation, you can still make progress by pacing yourself and working smarter, not harder. Adopt the mantra: Less is more.
The Gemini full moon on December 15 illuminates your sector of outside resources and merging, potentially bringing a fruitful collaboration or partnership to completion. Think back to the intentions you set during the Gemini new moon six months ago. With Mercury retrograde also ending on the 15th of this month, take your time reviewing contracts or agreements — pay attention to the fine print and don’t rush into any partnerships that seem too good to be true.
The solstice on December 21 ushers in Capricorn season, activating your communication and creativity sector. Use this time to celebrate your achievements and embrace your role as a thought leader in your field. You deserve all the abundance coming your way, Scorpio. But before asking for more, show gratitude for what you already have.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, your birthday season keeps going strong and thanks to your annual new moon in Sagittarius, which occurs on December 1, your energy shines brightly during this month. Use this new moon to let go of mindsets that hold you back from reaching your potential. Focus instead on filling your consciousness with empowering thoughts that will affirm you into a new way of being.
However, Mercury retrograde in your sign through December 15 may feel like a bit of a dampener. If people from your past reappear demanding your attention, set clear boundaries about who gets to stay in your life. Jupiter, your ruling planet, is retrograde in Gemini, activating your sector of relationships. This, coupled with the Gemini full moon on December 15, may lead to significant turning points in partnerships — whether that means a breakup or a heartfelt reconciliation.
Mars retrograde in Leo, starting December 6, adds fiery energy to the mix, sparking both inspiration and temperamental tendencies. This is an ideal time to reflect on how you can expand your horizons through study, travel or entrepreneurial ventures. While it’s not the best time to launch new projects, it’s perfect for brainstorming and planning for 2025.
Capricorn season begins on December 21, bringing focus to your financial sector. Use the Capricorn new moon on December 30 to set clear intentions around saving, investing and multiplying your resources as the year comes to a close.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, your birthday season begins this month but before the sun enters your sign on December 21, Sagittarius energy dominates your sector of spirituality, healing and closure. Mercury retrograde in this sector until December 15 urges you to take it easy and avoid overexerting yourself. With Mars retrograde in Leo starting December 6, you may feel less ambitious than usual, which can feel strange for your driven nature. Embrace this time to rest and recharge — it’s an investment in your long-term success.
Once your season begins on December 21, you’ll feel a surge of confidence and focus, especially as Mercury retrograde ends. Use the Capricorn new moon on December 30 to set intentions for the next six months. Envision your dream life and create a strategic game plan to achieve it step by step. By the Capricorn full moon in Cancer season 2025, you’ll be amazed at how far you’ve come!
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, this is the first full month of Pluto’s transformative presence in your sign, where it will stay for the next 20 years. You’re already sensing shifts in how you relate to yourself and others. Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius through December 15 activates your sector of friendship and social networks, encouraging emotional detachment from drama. While maintaining healthy boundaries, use the Sagittarius new moon on December 1 to set intentions for the types of friendships and communities you want to build. You’re destined to be a unifying leader in this area.
The Gemini full moon on December 15 illuminates your sector of dating, creativity and fate. This is an excellent time to explore your playful side — take an improv class, try painting or do something purely for fun. Mercury retrograde ends the same day, helping you communicate more clearly as the month progresses.
Capricorn season, starting December 21, activates your sector of spirituality and healing, prompting a reflective close to 2024. Allow yourself to hibernate and prepare for the spotlight to return during your birthday season in January.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, your ruling planet, Neptune, ends its retrograde in your sign on December 7, helping you gradually gain clarity on illusions or fears you’ve been grappling with. While Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius squares off with your Pisces energy through December 15, it may take until January for everything to feel like it’s coming together, so pace yourself this month. Use this time to explore hidden aspects of yourself and your relationships as the fog begins to lift.
The Gemini full moon on December 15 activates your sector of spirituality and healing, giving you an opportunity to identify what soothes your nervous system and what triggers overwhelm. With Mars retrograde in Leo influencing your health and wellness sector, focus on building routines that ground you, rather than overloading yourself with commitments.
Capricorn season begins on December 21, bringing focus to your friendships and social networks. The Capricorn new moon on December 30 inspires you to be selective about the company you keep, empowering you to distance yourself from energy-draining relationships. This decisive step will set the tone for a healthier, more fulfilling 2025.
