Your December Tarotscope Is Basically a Sneak Peek at 2026
December opens a prophetic window for us. It is a transitional pause and an opportunity to integrate all the lessons we’ve gathered throughout the year and lock it in before moving onto the new year portal. Here we get to rest, recalibrate our energies, and focus on setting intentions for the new year. It is a moment between endings and beginnings, and if we are silent enough, we can hear Spirit’s whispers on what’s next.
This month’s tarotscopes reveal the frequency you’ll be walking into in 2026: the blessings you’ve earned, the lessons that are wrapping up, and the energy that will define your next chapter. You are always the energetic architect of your present and future. Now allow these tarotscopes to guide you toward alignment.