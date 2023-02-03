After my nails were shaped and my cuticles cut, Maria and Stephanie cleaned my fingernails and toenails. Next, two coats of clear base coat were applied, with the techs allowing for a few minutes of drying time between each one. This was followed by a layer of Transform, drying time, another layer of base coat, some more drying time, and two coats of the polish color I’d chosen, with a few minutes of drying time in between. This was finished off with a clear top coat and supposed five minutes of drying time that turned into ten or so minutes — the polish doesn’t dry quite as fast as the system may claim. By the end of the process, which took about an hour and a half in total, I had a finished manicure that was every bit as, ahem, polished-looking as my typical gels.