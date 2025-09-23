Daus Mendoza On His Beauty Collection: “I Want To Encourage Everyone To Play With Makeup”
At 20 years old, California-based beauty influencer Daus Mendoza has already appeared in campaigns for Patrick Starrr's ONE/SIZE brand as well as alongside Selena Gomez for Rare Beauty. Last year, Mendoza appeared in GLAAD’s 2024 20 Under 20 class of LGBTQ+ tastemakers and has over six million followers across his social platforms. And he's just getting started.
With an inaugural makeup collection made in collaboration with Glamlite, Mendoza is adding "creative director" to his already impressive resumé. The seven-piece lineup features a hero 30-pan palette, two lip kits, a highlighter trio, powder blush trio, mascara, and a devilish hand mirror to admire your artistry. Below, we chatted with Mendoza to learn all about his first-ever makeup collection, beauty philosophy, and more.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
What inspired the collection, and why was Glamlite the right brand to bring this to life?
The inspiration behind the collection really came from me – my personality, my love for makeup, and what I felt the beauty community was missing. I’ve always gravitated toward bold, colorful looks, and I wanted to create something that truly reflected that energy. Glamlite was the perfect partner because they not only understood that vision, but they also gave me complete creative freedom to do whatever I wanted. That trust and flexibility allowed the collection to become something authentic to me, while also aligning with Glamlite’s reputation for vibrant, playful products.
The inspiration behind the collection really came from me – my personality, my love for makeup, and what I felt the beauty community was missing. I’ve always gravitated toward bold, colorful looks, and I wanted to create something that truly reflected that energy. Glamlite was the perfect partner because they not only understood that vision, but they also gave me complete creative freedom to do whatever I wanted. That trust and flexibility allowed the collection to become something authentic to me, while also aligning with Glamlite’s reputation for vibrant, playful products.
What was the process of bringing the collection to life?
The process took more than two years from start to finish. It was meticulous, and honestly, at times, really challenging because I’m incredibly picky when it comes to the details – from the exact shade of a color, to the texture and formula, to how it looked when applied, and even how long it lasted. Every single element had to feel perfect. One of the biggest surprises we faced was when our manufacturer suddenly cancelled on us a year into the process, which forced us to essentially start over. That pushed the launch back by another year, but in the end, I think it made the collection stronger, because I had even more time to refine every detail.
The process took more than two years from start to finish. It was meticulous, and honestly, at times, really challenging because I’m incredibly picky when it comes to the details – from the exact shade of a color, to the texture and formula, to how it looked when applied, and even how long it lasted. Every single element had to feel perfect. One of the biggest surprises we faced was when our manufacturer suddenly cancelled on us a year into the process, which forced us to essentially start over. That pushed the launch back by another year, but in the end, I think it made the collection stronger, because I had even more time to refine every detail.
What do you hope people feel when using the collection?
More than anything, I hope this collection makes people feel confident and inspired. I want to encourage everyone to play with makeup, experiment with color, and have fun with beauty – without any rules. Whether you’re a girl, a boy, or you don’t fit into either category, this collection is for you! My hope is that when people use it, they not only look amazing, but also feel more comfortable expressing who they are.
More than anything, I hope this collection makes people feel confident and inspired. I want to encourage everyone to play with makeup, experiment with color, and have fun with beauty – without any rules. Whether you’re a girl, a boy, or you don’t fit into either category, this collection is for you! My hope is that when people use it, they not only look amazing, but also feel more comfortable expressing who they are.
shop 7 products
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT