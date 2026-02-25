Dating as a Trans Latina Means Navigating Men Who Don’t Believe You Should Exist
"Dating while trans and Latina comes with unique and often systemically violent challenges."
"I'm also put in direct contact with cis men who have historically voted my rights away, strip me of my bodily autonomy, and align themselves with hateful ideologies while simultaneously seeking to take advantage of my body for their pleasure."
"Latinas, like all other women, deserve the truest forms of love, compassion, safety, and care from our partners. Our heritage is not a crux, nor a deterrent, nor a fetish inviting men to sexualize our bodies without our consent."
"I’ve received messages about lurid fantasies without my consent, and have been repeatedly dehumanized and denied intimacy, and told that my life does not matter if not for what my body can do to satisfy cis men's desires."
"What I don’t want is a man to instantly degrade me when learning that I’m trans — an identity that I’m proud of, but one that isn’t an invitation for harassment or abuse."
"Even in my darkest moments, I always come back to the belief that someday, I will find my person. That I will find the kind of love that heals generational wounds, the kind where machismo cannot bloom."