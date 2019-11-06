Ghosting. Breadcrumbing. Benching. Paperclipping. When it comes to talking about dating in 2019, you need a whole new vocabulary. And while most of us have heard of ghosting by now, you may find yourself occasionally pretending you know what your friend means when she tells you, "Ugh, I think my Tinder date is kittenfishing me."
"Oh good," you might say, thinking that kittens are adorable, so kittenfishing must be something positive. You'd be wrong. Very wrong.
To make sure that you never mix up benching and breadcrumbing, ghosting and haunting, we've put together a handy guide to all the new dating terms you should know about.