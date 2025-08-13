This is no one-size-fits-all, and deep work through therapy or counselling might be needed for personal issues. However, Johnson says there are steps you can begin to take on your own. “A secure style is a place where you will want to embrace and value a relationship but not at any cost to your own identity, values, individuality, and self-respect,” Johnson says. “That can be a lot easier said than done depending on what your life experiences have been, where your self-confidence is, and how hurt you have been. You might start with: working on having boundaries, recognizing red flags, learning assertiveness, ensuring you vocalize your needs and desires, and understanding that safe relationships have healthy compromise.” This all takes time, Johnson adds, and involves learning more about yourself, exploring where your self-worth is, and what you understand a healthy relationship to be.