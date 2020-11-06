7 Ways To Make Your At-Home Date Night Even Better

If you’ve been shacking up with your significant other for the duration of the pandemic, I'm going to go out on a limb and say that your relationship could
potentially absolutely use some excitement. Sure, six months of outdoor dining may have given you a brief respite from constant stress baking, but as we collectively inch closer to winter, it’s time to start thinking and acting responsibly by taking date night into the confines of your home.
What to do, you ask? Assuming you have thoroughly exhausted your streaming queue, there exists a plethora of options at your disposal — not to mention you’ll be spared from the borderline ridiculous markups on wine bottles at restaurants. Just think about it: You’re safely indoors, dressed comfortably in sweats, the weather is bordering on freezing, your space heater is blasting, and you have Beaujolais refills at your disposal. Did I mention that you’re already inside? Deep down, you know that if you were to hypothetically venture out into the cold, harsh night, you’d be braving the elements only to wind up exactly where you currently are. With that in mind, and in partnership with Campbell's®, here are seven easy ways to zhuzh up your date night in, whether you’re spending it with your partner or yourself.