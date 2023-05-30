Salary Story: I Went From $50k To $72k In 3 Years

ADVERTISEMENT
In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young people more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Age: 29
Location: Charlotte, NC
Current industry and job title: Analyst, health technology
Current salary: $72,000
Number of years employed since school or university: 9
Starting salary: $12.50/hour
Biggest salary jump: In 2021, I switched jobs like many people during the Great Resignation. I was burnt out from working at an infectious disease lab through the pandemic, and I realized that I could work somewhere else for more money with less effort. I pivoted to tech, where my salary changed from $50,000 to $60,000 (plus RSUs, fully covered benefits, and wellness reimbursement). I remember my jaw dropping when the recruiter presented the offer with total compensation, and I could not believe that a company thought I was worth so much.
Biggest salary drop: In 2015, I decided to move to a different part of the country to explore more opportunities. At the time, I was living in northern New Mexico, stringing together about $2500 a month through various jobs, freelance work, and internships and that was entirely going to my student loans. I packed up the car and left it all behind to work at an educational summer camp on the East Coast for a flat $3200 for two months. I was able to use the stability from that job to find my next position, so I'd say the drop was worth it.
Biggest negotiation regret: One of my first jobs was as an analyst at a small tech company, where I started as a temp. I was paid $8.50 an hour, but we were so busy that I made buckets of overtime. The company then made me an offer to work full time for $10, which I negotiated to $11.50. I truly angsted over the decision to negotiate and felt like I had really won when they agreed to the higher rate. However, I then learned that the rest of my department was making $15 an hour, and some people were making even more. I really let my lack of confidence get in the way, allowing me to be lowballed into much less than I was entitled to.
Best salary advice: Don't undersell yourself because you live in a lower cost of living area. While you may not need a higher salary to pay the bills in many southern states, do your due diligence to make sure that the total compensation offered is comparable to what others in your city are making. Don't accept $45,000 a year if you deserve more!