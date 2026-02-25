Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes — both my mom and dad have degrees. I remember my dad studying for his bachelor’s degree when I was a kid, so he could make more money for our family. They always told us we needed to go to college and would help as much as they could. I loved science in school, so after graduating high school, I enrolled in engineering. Everyone always gave me advice to make “practical choices”, so I chose the school that gave me the most scholarships even though it wasn’t exciting. It worked out because COVID happened half way through my college experience, so going to an expensive out-of-state school would have felt like a waste. My parents helped me by sending me money when I needed it, but I took on the bulk of the expenses. I also received some Pell grants after my dad passed away during my junior year of college.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?

They always stressed the importance of saving money and the difference between wants and needs. There was definitely some fighting behind closed doors and stressors, but they never let it affect my brother and me too much. I didn’t really learn anything about retirement savings or investing until I graduated college, which was a mix of teaching myself and advice from my mom. My mom was an educator at a private elementary school so she was criminally underpaid. My dad was the primary breadwinner for our family and would get stressed by finances, so my mom handled them.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I did some babysitting/dog sitting from age 13. But my first “on the books” job was when I was 16, working for minimum wage at the mall. It was mainly for buying myself “trendy clothes”, to do things with friends and gas money.



Did you worry about money growing up?

No, if they did, they hid it from us. There was one time my dad got laid off but it didn’t last long because they hired him back two weeks later. We were comfortably middle class and my brother and I never went without our needs being met. We didn’t get most of our wants unless it was Christmas or our birthday. We could afford luxuries like family vacations but they were always on the frugal side, like camping and road trips.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes and no. Yes, as in I used to be a lot more disciplined in savings/investing, but after I went through a messy breakup with a long-term boyfriend I have entered my chaotic spending era. I have been more conscious about my spending lately and have been ramping it down. No, as in I know I am very lucky to have a decently paying tech job in this job market, and I have a lot of time in the future to save and invest. These days, I'm trying to balance my 'fun spending' with saving for the future. They’ve had a lot of layoffs at my company but my position is pretty secure as my work is a high priority — but you never know what can happen.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

At 24, when I got my first 'big girl job' and moved out of my mom's house. I have my emergency fund that I contribute to every month that I would use if I lost my job. I know I could always move back in with my mom if necessary but I’d never ask her for money. In unfortunate events, she received a large sum of money when my dad passed from his life insurance policy. I’m so grateful she has that to rely on for retirement even though we would all rather have my dad here.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

When I was 18, my parents gave me the used car my dad drove. When I got in an accident I used the insurance payout for a downpayment on my new car. My mom has told me she has $10k saved for me that she would give me to help pay for a wedding or buy a house, but I have done neither of those things yet.