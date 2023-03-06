At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I have been using my financial safety net, my parents, for years. There was a time when I was mostly financially independent: my first attempt at graduate school, which was fully funded. However, I had to leave that program due to my first major depressive episode, later leading to a diagnosis of bipolar disorder. I moved back home and started tutoring. The pay was inconsistent and overall I was only making $7,000-$9,000 per year. It was nowhere near enough to be self-sufficient and most of my wages went towards debt. While tutoring, I lived at home and worked on my master's degree. As I was finishing my degree, I entered another major depressive episode. When I recovered from that and was preparing to apply for a full-time position, the pandemic hit…and so did even more depression. My 20s and early 30s were awful and my depression was severe enough to be disabling. The past year, I've been doing great and about four months ago I got a new full-time job. I'm still living at home to handle some of my debts. I've already paid off about $2,000 of credit card debt and my credit score has increased significantly, allowing me to open a 0% APR card to deal with the remainder. I've been told that I can stay here as long as I like. I also know that if I moved out, taking art classes would become difficult, and it's become an important part of my mental health routine.