What’s your earliest Dansko memory? If you dig deep, you can probably recall an older woman in your life (a mom, a cool aunt, or a hippie upperclassman) clogging about their older-woman business in a pair of the brand’s unmistakable earthbound shoes. For these women, the Dansko — with its traditional silhouette, sturdy insole, and skid-proof outsole — was a practical footwear choice that provided supportive comfort for days spent gardening, working 12-hour standing shifts, or corralling kids. And while there is power in utility and dependability, for me, the classic workaday clog became a symbol of so much more.
It was a moment that occurred shortly after I moved to NYC; a woman stepped onto the subway in a pair of black patent-leather Professionals, and she looked cool. She wasn’t the type of graying and Flax-clad Danskite that I was accustomed to. (Ironically, I am now graying and Flax-clad.) Instead, she wore a slick miniskirt and opaque tights that made the otherwise sensible-ass shoe gleam with an unexpected glamour that struck me — it was the very utility ethos of the Dansko that made it such a dynamo fashion play. And, from that day forward, this Danskite fangirl was born.
Advertisement
It was just last week when my Dansk-o-dar erupted with activity as the brand quietly added two electric colorways to its terrain-toned assortment: a high-viz construction-friendly yellow and a truly outrageous, “Jem”-approved hot pink. (The latter has already sold out at Dansko.com, but you can still score a pair at Zappos, Dillard’s, or Shoes.com.) Editions like these are what a new generation of Danskites waits for, when the tried-and-true clog intersects with a gleaming modern moment — in this case, a futuristic fluorescent. The brand has no plans to restock these covetable hues, so the burning question is not if I will be purchasing a pair but do I have the audacity to devote the entirety of my current shopping budget to acquiring both? This is a rhetorical question.
My passion for Danskos is more than an idle obsession, it's a consuming lifelong hunt — because finding wardrobe-worthy pairs isn’t just a matter of hitting “add to cart.” While the flagship Pro clog is always available in a wealth of colorways (muted earth tones, black patent leather, optic white, and a variety of cheerful patterns), these colors and patterns aren't always aligned with my own personal tastes. So, I developed a penchant for sniffing out the rare-hued styles: hunting on eBay for long-discontinued colors (like this pitch-perfect millennial pink, which I bought and subsequently wore into oblivion) and sounding the alarm when trend-driven prints pop up (like the leopard-print pair that we told you about last year). I believe that this slow trickle of trendiness is the key to the Dansko's appeal. If the brand consistently pumped out Pantone-inspired finishes or artist collabs, then it just wouldn’t be the same — it would be easy, but it wouldn't be as thrilling to the clog-happy hype beasts (yes, we exist!) that cruise resale sites in search of The Pair.
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
GUYS... should I do it? I personally feel like this color is timelessly appealing, but does it have a shelf life because it’s “millennial pink”? Should I care? PS: if anyone is interested there was a really cool cobalt blue pair that was not my size, but someone needs them.
It’s become clear that I love the Professional clog for the same reason my female elders did: for the comfort, support, and timeless design — but also for those moments, on a subway or with a new neon launch, when the sensible shoe unfurls its freak flag and delights me. Dear Dansko, keep doing you. Sincerely, a fan.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.